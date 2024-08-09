Carol Burnett is an Emmy-winning actress and comedy icon who became a household name during the late 1960s with her infamous variety sketch comedy series, The Carol Burnett Show, making her one of the first women to host a show. Born in San Antonio, Texas, Burnett and her family eventually moved to Los Angeles, where she studied theater and musical comedy at UCLA. After establishing herself on the Broadway stage, she made her television debut on The Garry Moore Show as a series regular. While Burnett continued to dominate the world of television, she also appeared in various popular films, including The Front Page, Annie, and Noises Off...

Today, Burnett continues to work and most recently starred on Apple TV's Emmy-nominated series, Palm Royale, starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, and Laura Dern. At the impressive age of ninety-one years old, Burnett has maintained a successful and steady career for over several decades. Out of her entire list of television and film projects, such as The Twilight Zone and Better Call Saul, these are the ten best Carol Burnett TV and movie roles!

10 'Annie' (1982)

Directed by John Huston

Burnett stars as the cruel alcoholic Miss Hannigan in John Huston's film adaptation of the 1977 Broadway musical comedy Annie. Set in New York City during the Great Depression, the film follows the story of a young girl, Annie (Aileen Quinn), who lives at an orphanage poorly run by Hannigan. When the secretary of a billionaire, Oliver Warbucks (Albert Finney), arrives at the orphanage, she selects Annie as the lucky child who gets to spend one week living at Warbucks' home.

Annie is a humorous family film, but most of the comedy gold comes from Burnett's performance as the lush supervisor, showing off her incredible physical and slapstick comedy, which essentially provides a bit of a redeeming quality to her ratchet character. The movie earned generally positive reviews from critics, including Roger Ebert, who gave the film three out of four stars, noting Burnett's performance as one of the film's best.

9 'The Lucy Show' (1962-1968)

Created by Bob Carroll Jr., Madelyn Davis, and Bob Schiller

Burnett appeared in several episodes as a shy librarian and Lucille Ball's roommate, Carol Bradford, on The Lucy Show, which was Ball's follow-up series to her iconic sitcom, I Love Lucy. The two find themselves in ridiculous antics and tough situations that all result in the classic humor of Ball that audiences know and love. Burnett plays more of a straight character who compliments Ball's traditional wacky, loud self, creating a perfect blend of a comedic duo.

While they are pure magic on camera, Ball was also Burnett's mentor and a huge influence on her life and comedy career. Ball often appeared on The Carol Burnett Show and Burnett also appeared in Ball's 1968 sitcom, Here's Lucy. According to an interview with Turner Classic Movies, Burnett's mother named her after the Queen of Screwball Comedy, Carole Lombard, who, ironically, was Ball's mentor, bringing three of Hollywood's greatest female comedians full circle.

8 'Mad About You' (1992-1999)

Created by Paul Reiser and Danny Jacobson

Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt star in the hit 90s sitcom Mad About You as a married couple, Paul and Jamie Buchman, who live happily together in New York. With the unwavering support of their friends and their faithful canine roommates, Murray, Paul, and Jamie learn to grow as both a married couple and as mature individuals who never seem to have a dull moment in their fast-paced lives.

Burnett plays Jamie's mother, Theresa Stemple, with another comedy legend and star of All in the Family, Carroll O'Connor, as her husband and Jamie's father, Gus. The stars appeared in eleven episodes, making their debut in season 5, episode 6, 'Jamie's Parents,' where they stay with the young married couple for a few days and abruptly announce that they're separating. Burnett and O'Connor are a hilarious bickering duo who take shot after shot at each other with witty one-liners and relentless sarcasm, deeming them to be one of the most underrated guest star duos in television history.

7 'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould

Bob Odenkirk stars in the Breaking Bad spin-off series, Better Call Saul, which is set six years before the events of Breaking Bad but also gives viewers a look into Saul's movements after the original series. Burnett guest stars as an elderly woman, Marion, who crosses paths with Saul after his trouble in Albuquerque and is now living under the alias of Gene Takavic in Omaha, Nebraska.

Burnett stands out as the highlight of the series' final season of Better Call Saul with a riveting dramatic performance that also brings some comic relief to the intensity leading up to Saul's fate. The role showcases Burnett's incredibly marginalized range as a dramatic actress, making it one of her most memorable television roles in recent years. Even though she takes on an against-type role, Burnett still manages to add a touch of deadpan, dry humor, and spontaneity to her character, especially the scenes she shares with Odenkirk, which stand out as some of the season's best.

6 'Noises Off...' (1992)

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich