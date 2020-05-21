Carol Kane on Kissing Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ and ‘Hunters’ Season 2

–

Carol Kane has been working for decades, but when she learned that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt would be returning to Netflix as an interactive special, she tells Collider in the video interview above, “I had no idea what they were talking about.”

On set, she had to rely upon creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, director Claire Scanlon, and a phone book-sized script to keep her sure about where the character of Lillian was in the story. But now, she’s very happy to have gotten to have fun with the final product, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. “Even I, a complete computer illiterate, was able to do it. They make it really easy,” she says.

A screen legend whose past work includes unforgettable performances in The Princess Bride, The Addams Family, Dog Day Afternoon, and more, Kane was one of Kimmy Schmidt‘s core quartet of cast members from the beginning, but she was delighted by the addition of Daniel Radcliffe as Kimmy’s (Ellie Kemper) fiance Prince Frederick for the special — especially given the nature of many of her scenes with him.

In the special, Lillian tries to tempt Frederick into cheating on Kimmy, which means, as Kane describes, “I get to sing a sexy song to him, I got to kiss his beautiful mouth… Am I saying things that will shock people because I’m four times as old as him? Probably, right?” Kane also got to play a second role as a Mary Poppins-esque nanny, which she greatly enjoyed — both the accent, and the hat.

Kane came to the set of Kimmy Schmidt after finishing up her role on the first season of Amazon’s Hunters, which was a far more dramatic production. The future of that show (like the future of all television production right now) is uncertain, but while it hasn’t been greenlit yet, Kane says that the second season of Hunters is written.

Check out our video interview above for more, including how Kane has been keeping busy during quarantine, and be sure to watch to the end, when she brings in a special surprise guest. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend is streaming now on Netflix.