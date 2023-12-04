The Big Picture The animated miniseries Carol & The End of The World takes place in a doomed world where a massive planet is about to impact Earth.

While most people embrace mass hedonism, middle-aged office worker Carol remains out of touch, feeling a sense of crushing ennui even before the planet's impending arrival.

The series follows Carol as she seeks meaning and connection in a chaotic world, exploring deserted streets, riding a motorcycle with stray dogs, and venturing to the far corners of the world.

It's the end of the world as we know it, and Carol Kohl does not feel fine in the first trailer for Netflix's new animated miniseries Carol & The End of The World, premiering on Netflix this month. As seen in the trailer, the series takes place in a doomed world — one where a massive planet will impact the Earth in a little over seven months. Much of humanity has embraced mass hedonism in the face of looming armageddon — but not middle-aged office worker Carol (Martha Kelly, Emmy-nominated for her role in Euphoria), who has the same sense of crushing ennui that she had even before Earth's fate was sealed.

Throughout the series, she will search for meaning in an increasingly chaotic world as she seeks to connect with her parents, her friends, and her co-workers. The trailer sees her wandering the city's near-deserted streets, riding a motorcycle alongside a pack of stray dogs, and seeking out the far corners of the world as it slowly falls apart around her. Viewers can experience the human side of human extinction themselves on December 15, when ten episodes of the series drop on Netflix.

Who Are the Voice Actors of 'Carol & The End of The World'?

Close

In addition to Kelly, the series will also feature the voices of Michael Chernus (Severance), Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere), Beth Grant (The Mindy Project), Lawrence Pressman (Reboot), Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Vice Principals), Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth) and Delbert Hunt (Monster High). The series also boasts a star-studded guest cast: Stephen Colbert, Alison Brie (Freelance), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: Picard), Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest), Gillian Jacobs (Invincible), Kurtwood Smith (That '90s Show), Laurie Metcalf (The Conners), and Tim Heidecker (Fired on Mars) will also make appearances on the series during its ten-episode limited run.

Carol & The End of The World was created by Dan Guterman (Community, Rick & Morty). Guterman will also executive produce with Donick Cary; Kevin Arrieta will co-executive produce. The series was animated by Bardel Entertainment Inc.

Carol & The End of The World premieres December 15 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Carol & The End of The World below.

Carol & The End of the World With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses. Release Date December 15, 2023 Cast Martha Kelly, Beth Grant, Lawrence Pressman, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Mel Rodriguez, Bridget Everett, Michael Chernus, Delbert Hunt Main Genre Animation Seasons 1 Creator Dan Guterman Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch on Netflix