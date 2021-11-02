Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, has sued Netflix and production company Royale Goode Productions in regards to footage that will feature in the upcoming Tiger King 2, according to Variety. Baskin and her husband Howard have claimed that this footage was used without their approval, and that contracts for the documentary series' first season made no mention of a sequel or follow-up. The big cat "activist" featured heavily in the documentary's first season alongside Joe Exotic, which made waves on the streaming service last March.

Netflix has not yet commented on the allegations and charges put forth by the Baskins. The following was written in the document that Variety obtained:

"Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage. The Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ right to use film footage of the Baskins to ‘a documentary motion picture.’ Throughout the Appearance Releases there is only reference to and mention of ‘the Picture.’ No mention is made of granting Royal Goode Production sequel rights, rights to create derivative works from ‘the Picture’ or additional seasons or episodes."

It's not hard to piece together why Netflix would include Baskin in the sequel season, as speculation has run rampant on whether or not she is responsible for the death of her former husband, Don Lewis. Based on the trailer, the mystery of his death will be explored further. And while the trailer does illuminate on life following Season 1 for individuals like Jeff Lowe and James Garretson (and even Exotic himself, albeit from behind bars), the footage of Baskin, her husband, and their Big Cat Rescue appears to be relegated to the mystery of Lewis's death.

Baskin has not hidden her disdain for either Tiger King production, even going so far as to refer to the first season as "a reality show dumpster fire." In the documents, she claimed that she was told that the series would document the tragedy of big cat breeding and having cubs as pets. For anyone who has seen the latest trailer for Tiger King 2 or watched the first season, that is clearly not the case. If anything, this new season appears to be doubling down on the raucous and rowdy lifestyles of these people who only became more famous and rich with the popularity of the first season.

Tiger King 2 will hit Netflix on November 17. Watch the trailer below:

