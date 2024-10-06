Known as the Queen of Screwball Comedy, Carole Lombard was one of the biggest stars during the early days of Hollywood's Golden Age, gaining prominence for classic screwball comedies such as Twentieth Century, My Man Godfrey, and To Be or Not to Be. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lombard started in B-list dramas but eventually found her niche and immense success in comedy, becoming a pillar of the screwball and romantic comedy genres.

Known for her wit, beauty, and unyielding sense of humor, Lombard starred with an array of Hollywood's leading men, including Cary Grant, Gary Cooper, and James Stewart, and had also moved into more dramatic roles before her untimely death, proving her to be a highly underrated star with a versatile range and talent. Even though Lombard's life and career were tragically cut short in 1942, she left a monumental impact and influence on the world and continues to be a beloved figure of classic cinema.

10 'Hands Across the Table' (1935)

Appeared as Regi Allen

Paramount Pictures

Lombard stars as a manicurist, Regi Allen, who works at a prominent hotel hoping to find herself a wealthy husband. She meets a former pilot and rich bachelor, Allen Macklyn (Ralph Bellamy), who falls in love with the bubbly manicurist and offers to marry her. Meanwhile, Regi also goes out with Theodore Drew (Fred MacMurray), the son of a prestigious family but who has also lost most of their money in the stock market crash. Regi finds herself at a crossroads and must choose between marrying for money and security or true love.

Hands Across the Table is a sensational romantic screwball comedy and one of several films Lombard and MacMurray made together. The movie presents the age-old question about love and wealth with a screwy undertone that coincides with the time of the film's original release. Hands Across the Table was a big hit, noted for its excellent dialogue and witty screenplay that presents an all-around humorous love story.

Buy on Amazon

9 'Made for Each Other' (1939)

Appeared as Jane Mason

Image via United Artists

James Stewart stars as a young attorney, John Mason, who marries a young woman, Jane (Lombard), shortly after meeting her. While the couple are happy and soon welcome their first child, their bliss is cut short when Mason and the firm have to all take pay cuts due to the Depression, making finances tight for the newlyweds. When their baby becomes sick and is admitted to the hospital, the couple pray for a miracle that a serum can be delivered in time to save their child as well as their deteriorating marriage.

Made for Each Other is a highly underrated drama that gives an inside look into an average couple trying to make it by in the world during one of the harshest times in American history. The drama is an entertaining rollercoaster of love, persistence, and hardships that are profoundly inspiring to audiences who, at the time, all faced similar circumstances. Made for Each Other has a unique quality of speaking to the average viewer and finding common ground that resonates with audiences even today.

Watch on Tubi

8 'Now and Forever' (1934)

Appeared as Toni Day

Close

Gary Cooper takes on the role of a carefree swindler, Jerry Day, who is in desperate need of money and is willing to sell his parental rights of his 5-year-old daughter, Penny (Shirley Temple), from his first marriage, who he has never met. Before making his choice, Day decides to meet Penny and is immediately captivated by her, leading him and his second wife, Toni (Lombard) to lead a law-abiding life for the child's sake.

Now and Forever is a heartwarming family film based on the story Honor Bright written by Jack Kirkland and Melville Baker. While Cooper and Lombard are close to pure perfection, Shirley Temple essentially shines in this entertaining melodrama and received high praise from critics for her endearing performance. Despite having a supporting role, Lombard effortlessly holds her own in Now and Forever, chiseling her own mark in the heartfelt film that blends exceptionally well with Temple's charm and Cooper's charisma.

Buy on Amazon

7 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (1941)

Appeared as Ann Smith