Caroline Manzo was known on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for her no-nonsense attitude, but it seems to have made Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip adventure a disaster, especially with her relationship with Brandi Glanville. The two didn't get along, which makes sense considering their personalities are vastly different with Manzo as a conversation spirit and Glanville being a partier. But it got so bad that neither finished the week-long trip, with Manzo leaving before production concluded, and Glanville being asked to leave by production. The controversies surrounding Season 4 have made for a season that fans cannot wait to see later this year, but this relationship is getting the most attention.

It all seems to stem from Manzo not feeling comfortable in a situation with Glanville. It's alleged that Glanville drunkenly kissed Manzo and Manzo against her will. As a result, Glanville was sent home. Manzo was reportedly not aware of this when she herself decided to leave in order to to process what had happened. In the aftermath, the network put out a statement saying “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Glanville, who at first seemed apologetic about the incident, switched when the network apologized on her behalf. Posting a series of tweets about the situation, Glanville was adamant that the situation was blown out of proportion.

Caroline Manzo Speaks Out

Manzo, for the most part, left the show on her own and didn't take to social media in the way that Glanville did. But that doesn't mean she didn't talk about it. During an interview with New York Live for her new cooking show, she was asked about the allegations. “I can’t say much, only because it’s not good for my headspace, but it took a lot for me to go back on a Housewives show,” she began. “I was going back with the best of intentions, with the highest of hopes, to do something fun. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me that way. I came home early. And at this point, I just truly don’t have the space in my head to talk about it. So, I’d rather not, but I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs and there will be a lot said then."

It has continued to grow with commenter Bravo Babe saying that Manzo and Glanville's relationship is more complicated than that, the two starting off on the wrong foot by fighting over Manzo's comments about her sister, Dina Cantin, and then making up to eventually "makeout" with each other. According to the other housewives there like Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi, it didn't go too far - and even Phaedra Parks said, along with Rossi, that there was “no funny business occurred in the bathroom,” that Manzo and Glanville were locked in when the incident in question took place.

Whatever the case may be, the incident has delayed the release of Season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip. As of now, there's no release date.