Caroline alleges that Brandi Glanville kissed her without consent and engaged in inappropriate behavior.

The season may never be released due to the controversy and legal ramifications.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip fourth installment features cast members across the Bravo franchise on a trip to Morocco, but due to a major controversy, the reality show's premiere has reportedly been halted. Caroline Manzo from The Real Housewives of New Jersey returned for the series one-off. However, she clashed with Brandi Glanville and cut the trip short.

Andy Cohen hinted that the season might never be released. Her experience with the 2023 season is back in the headlines because Caroline is suing the production company and the network, listing Brandi as the woman who sexually assaulted her. Brandi has long denied the allegations and says she was following the instructions of producers. Co-star Phaedra Parks also seemingly sides with Brandi.

Caroline Manzo's Accuses Bravo of Encouraging Sexual Harassment

Caroline filed a lawsuit on Jan. 26 accusing Bravo of pushing the reality TV stars to drink alcohol to "cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is for good ratings," according to Us Weekly. Caroline and Brandi reportedly left the filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 early, with Caroline leaving by choice after the alleged incident in question, and Brandi being asked to leave by production.

Brandi reportedly kissed Caroline multiple times without her consent. Caroline claims Brandi skipped the sexual harassment class the cast was required to take and Bravo didn't address it.

"Glanville proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth. Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable," the filing notes. "Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her." Caroline claimed this led to her being in a "state of shock" and brought back memories of a previous sexual assault she suffered as a child.

The lawsuit is against Bravo and not her costar. Brandi previously tweeted claiming she was innocent on Dec. 16. "I am completely innocent, the producers ask you to do something. And then you get in trouble for it!!!!" the producers need to follow the rules!" she wrote.

Vanity Fair released a report about the network and the culture around alcohol in 2023. Eboni K. Williams claimed she ignored a message from production to bring up Sonja Morgan's drinking on camera. Leah McSweeny claimed co-showrunner Darren Ward told her to "turn it up" during the cast trip in the Hamptons. She turned to drinking more, which led to her taking off her clothes for that "Hurricane Leah" moment. A person familiar with Shed Media claimed the alcohol policy states, "We have always strived to depict cast members as being authentic on its shows. Therefore, cast members—and cast members only—make their own decisions about whether to consume alcohol." Bethenny Frankel is currently pushing for reality stars to unionize.

Marco Vega has also sued Bravo, Peacock, and NBCUniversal. He claimed he worked as a butler in season 2 and "it was Ms. Glanville, who was on RHUGT in the Berkshires, sexually harassed and abused him." He claimed producers encouraged the cast to drink. The lawsuit also claimed, "Defendants further encouraged other housewives such as Phaedra Parks and others to become inebriated and sexually harass others," according to Deadline.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip can be streamed on Peacock.

