The Real Housewives of New Jersey, premiered on Bravo on May 12, 2009, with leading ladies, Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, Teresa Giudice, Dina Manzo, and Danielle Staub. All five are mothers, three are related to each other, and two are friends of the family members. Unlike RHOC and RHONY, this group was a lot closer and socialized long before the show was created. The dynamic between the group is also a lot more personal, more family-oriented, more confrontational, and more real. Caroline was seen by most viewers and some of the cast members of the show as the matriarch of the group. She is loud, direct and speaks her mind. During a confrontation with fellow cast member Danielle, in season one, Manzo spoke about family values, most notably telling her co-star, “Let me tell you something about my family, we are as thick as thieves, and we will protect each other until the end.” This quote was so memorable, that it has become synonymous with the show. Caroline even titled the book she wrote in 2013 using part of the quote: Let Me Tell You Something: Life as a Real Housewife, Tough-Love Mother, and Street-Smart Businesswoman

Caroline and Dina are sisters who, at the time, were both married to brothers, Albert and Tommy Manzo. Eldest sister Caroline has three children: Albie, Chris, and Lauren. Dina has a daughter named Lexi. Jacqueline is Dina and Caroline’s sister-in-law through her marriage to their brother, Chris Laurita. Teresa had been close friends with the Manzo-Laurita family for many years and was married to her now ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Together, they have four daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. Danielle met the rest of the women through Jacqueline and has two daughters, Christine and Jillian.

When RHONJ premiered viewers were excited to see how the newest franchise, representing North Jersey’s affluent community, would compare to the previous ones. However, unlike Orange County, Atlanta, and New York, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has a unique, yet familiar feel to it. After all, there couldn't be a Real Housewives of New Jersey without a touch of Sopranos.

Caroline Manzo's Family Values Were Paramount

RHONJ is filmed in and around Franklin Lakes in Bergen County. Situated in this area is The Brownstone House, the upscale Paterson catering hall, that was featured on The Sopranos. Sisters Dina and Caroline are married to the brothers who own The Brownstone. What's more, the father-in-law of the sisters, restaurateur Albert "Tiny" Manzo, was found naked, partially bound in plastic, and shot to death inside the trunk of his Lincoln Continental in Hillside in 1983. The Manzo family are wealthy Italian-Americans in the catering-hall business. Similarities to the fictional crime family have been suggested. Something that Caroline rejects. “The one similarity that I feel we have to The Sopranos is family. The Manzo/Soprano thing is nonsense,” she told The Daily Beast via email. “As an American of Italian descent, our traditions are very strong regarding love of family, hard work, and loyalty. The buck stops there.”

Caroline appeared on the RHONJ for five seasons and was seen as the cast member who bonded the wives together. Known for her strong family values and loyalty to her friends, Caroline often provided advice and guidance to other cast members. Her no-nonsense attitude and ability to handle conflicts made her a fan favorite throughout her time on the show.

In fact, in an interview with Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick she said when Bravo were casting for the show, they wanted her because she would bring a balance to the other cast members. She went on to imply it was her early negotiation with Bravo that got all the cast a better pay deal. “I know my value it's that simple, there were some of the ladies that were willing to do it for nothing and I said my time is valuable we're not getting paid for our clothing we're not getting paid for our hair and makeup, and they were like well gee we're gonna be on TV, and I'm like right, but what's that gonna do for us? Sure that's great for them, so I just kept negotiating and negotiating I found out later and talking to other Housewives by sticking to our guns a little bit we got a little more than most the first season," she explained.

Caroline Didn't Back Down From Her Co-Stars When Things Got Heated

When Bravo launched the show, the cast photo they took had Caroline positioned on the right of the group with Danielle in the center. By season 3, the new promotional photo had Caroline front and center. She remained in the middle throughout her remaining time on RHONJ. Caroline's popularity grew throughout the show’s storylines. In the early days of the show, her upfront opinions, punchy outbursts, and her no-nonsense approach to life made for great television and had fans praising her for being genuine.

During her time on RHONJ, she clashed with most of her cast mates, including Danielle. In season 2, she and Danielle sat down for a face-to-face where Caroline asked Danielle to drop charges she pressed on her niece following a physical altercation that had Ashlee pulling at Danielle’s hair. The conversation ended with Caroline calling Danielle a clown. “The bottom line is this, okay?” Caroline snapped. “You can say what you want to say, and you can portray yourself however you choose to portray yourself. You are not fooling me, okay? And you’re not fooling too many other people.” When Danielle replied that Caroline had no right to judge her, Caroline fired back. “Do you want to know something? Do you know what you are?” she questioned sarcastically. “Know what you are? You’re a clown.” She continued, “Your whole life is a joke… No matter how hard you try, no matter what you do, no matter who you talk to, okay? You will not hurt me. Do you know why? I have integrity okay, and I sit here, and I tell you the truth. Okay? And when I called you garbage, I meant that you were garbage.”

Teresa and Caroline were good friends when the show first premiered. However, their friendship has been through a lot of rough patches. In 2011, Teresa Giudice's Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit cookbook was published, and Caroline took offense over Teresa calling her "as Italian as the Olive Garden" within its pages. A year later, these comments led to a public fight during season 4. “This is why I want nothing to do with you — you are a disgrace! I’d like to admit what you’ve done to me. Tell me the truth: That you meant to do that to me in the cookbook. Tell me you hate me!” Caroline shouted. Teresa claimed her comments were just jokes: “I have more class than you. I can prove it to you on my kids,” Teresa told Caroline. “I’m telling the truth. I don’t know how to lie. I never, ever, ever wrote one bad thing about you.”

Caroline also had issues with her sister Dina, albeit after she left the show, in 2013. The feud between the sisters reportedly hit a peak when Caroline publicly supported Thomas when he was charged alongside alleged co-conspirator, James Mainello, of breaking into Dina's townhouse in May 2017, just two weeks after Dina got engaged to her now-husband, Dave Cantin. Dave and Dina were beaten by two men wearing masks. Caroline was slammed for reportedly asking the judge to free her former brother-in-law Thomas from jail. In a written letter to the judge, Caroline described Thomas as "kind-hearted and caring" NJ.com reported. Caroline’s support of Thomas over the accusations that he had attacked Dina, left the sister's relationship in tatters.

Bravo tried to bring back Caroline back to the show several times, but a deal could never be struck. She may have exited the reality series 10 years ago, but her fans are still eager for her to return. Caroline has said in recent months she would be interested in coming back, but only if the right price can be negotiated. She is appearing in the fourth mashup of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.