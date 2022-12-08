The new batch of episodes will also feature the cast of 'For All Mankind,' Nikki Glaser, and Vanessa Williams.

Apple TV+ announced today that it’s time to buckle up and warm up your vocal cords because new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series are coming our way. As usual, the batch of episodes of the hit series will feature celebrities that go for a ride together and sing along to their favorite songs while driving through the city. This season, you can expect to see comedians, Emmy-winning actors, a whole main cast of a TV series, and politicians do their best to hit the right notes with some songs we all love.

We’ll get to see Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh geek out when she gets to meet Duran Duran for the first time – and she, of course, sings their songs. The cast of For All Mankind will spice up their lives with some girl power hymns, while Chelsea and Hillary Clinton also champion female empowerment through some tunes. Saturday Night Live alumnus Chris Redd will pair up with Method Man in order to go through songs from several styles on their playlists.

Singing All the Way to the Emmys

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is a huge hit that has been nominated and won Emmys every year since it launched, an impressive track record that reflects the show’s popularity. The series is based on the segment made popular on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The series started out at Apple Music and the new season is the first one to debut on Apple TV+.

Previous episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series have featured stars like Simu Liu, Zooey Deschanel, Samuel L. Jackson, Taron Egerton, Gisele Bündchen, and casts of popular shows like Stranger Things and Star Trek: Discovery revealing their playlists and having the time of their lives in the musical car ride.

Apple TV+ premieres the new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series on December 9. You can watch the trailer and view the full episode list below: