Apple TV+ announced today that it’s time to buckle up and warm up your vocal cords because new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series are coming our way. As usual, the batch of episodes of the hit series will feature celebrities that go for a ride together and sing along to their favorite songs while driving through the city. This season, you can expect to see comedians, Emmy-winning actors, a whole main cast of a TV series, and politicians do their best to hit the right notes with some songs we all love.
We’ll get to see Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh geek out when she gets to meet Duran Duran for the first time – and she, of course, sings their songs. The cast of For All Mankind will spice up their lives with some girl power hymns, while Chelsea and Hillary Clinton also champion female empowerment through some tunes. Saturday Night Live alumnus Chris Redd will pair up with Method Man in order to go through songs from several styles on their playlists.
Singing All the Way to the Emmys
Carpool Karaoke: The Series is a huge hit that has been nominated and won Emmys every year since it launched, an impressive track record that reflects the show’s popularity. The series is based on the segment made popular on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The series started out at Apple Music and the new season is the first one to debut on Apple TV+.
Previous episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series have featured stars like Simu Liu, Zooey Deschanel, Samuel L. Jackson, Taron Egerton, Gisele Bündchen, and casts of popular shows like Stranger Things and Star Trek: Discovery revealing their playlists and having the time of their lives in the musical car ride.
Apple TV+ premieres the new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series on December 9. You can watch the trailer and view the full episode list below:
- Sandra Oh & Duran Duran: It's a dream come true for lifelong superfan Sandra when she meets her idols for the first time—and even performs with them.
- “For All Mankind” Cast (Jodi Balfour, Edi Gathegi, Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Coral Peña, Shantel VanSanten, Cynthy Wu): In space, no one can hear you scream—but can they hear you sing “Spice Up Your Life“? The cast of the Apple Original is determined to find out.
- Nikki Glaser & Wilco: The iconic Chicago band goes on an adventure with megafan Nikki, featuring a cameo by the great Mavis Staples and a Ferris Bueller homage.
- Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton & Amber Ruffin: Hillary and Chelsea turn to their gutsy pal Amber for support as they sing along to empowering anthems—with an assist from Vanessa Williams.
- The Bacon Brothers: This duo celebrate their longtime band by covering songs from other sibling acts—plus, Michael teases Kevin for his years of fashion fails.
- Method Man & Chris Redd: From Stevie Wonder to DMX—and even Nickelback—the rapper/actor and comic riff through their playlist and a round of Black Facts.
- Ciara & Russell Wilson: The power couple combine their passions as they sing along to Ciara's bangers and hit the football field for a climactic pass.