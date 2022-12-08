Apple TV+ has released a brand-new clip for the upcoming return of Carpool Karaoke: The Series ahead of the global premiere of the second half of Season 5 of the Emmy Award-winning series on Friday, December 9. The exclusive new clip features the cast of fellow Apple TV+ and Emmy Award-winning series For All Mankind, including Joel Kinnaman, Coral Pena, Jodi Balfour, Cynthy Wu, Krys Marshall, Shantel VanSanten, and Edi Gatheg.

The new 1 minute and 23-second clip comes from the 11th episode of the new season and sees the seven cast members of the Alternate History drama split between two cars, one being Kinnaman, Wu, Gatheg, and VanSanten with Pena, Balfour, and Pena in their own car. Both cars share the same song, however, as the cast sings Elton John’s “Rocket Man” together. Along with the cast of For All Mankind, the rest of Season 5's half-season will feature the likes of Sandra Oh and Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser, Wilco, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Kevin and Michael Bacon, Chris Redd, Method Man, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and Amber Ruffin. The fourth season of For All Mankind is currently in production with its entire first three seasons available to stream on Apple TV+ right now.

This second half of the season is picking up from the first six episodes that debuted on Apple TV+ back in May 2022. Those featured in the first half of Season 5 include Shang-Chi and the Seven Rings star Simu Liu, The Matrix Resurrections actress Jessica Henwick, White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney, The D’Amelio family of Charli, Dixie, Heidi, and Marc, New Girl star Zooey Deschanel, Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott, Brazilian superstar Anitta, “Icy” rapper Saweetie, and All Elite Wrestling stars CM Punk, Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs, and Ruby Soho. In seasons past, the show has had guests that include Will Smith, John Cena, Shaquille O'Neal, Keegan-Michael Key, and Rob Gronkowski, along with several others.

Image via AppleTV+

RELATED: 'For All Mankind' Season 4 Adds Toby Kebbell

Originally appearing as a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Carpool Karaoke would see Corden would drive around with a celebrity or celebrities as they drove around and sang music together. Due to the segment's popularity, the segment was picked up by Apple Music and premiered as its own series in 2017. The series has gone on to win the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series Primetime Emmy Award for each of its previous four seasons along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Critics Choice Award. Executive producers for the series include Corden, as well as Eric Pankowski, and Ben Winston. The series is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions.

Part 2 of Season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere on Friday, December 9 on Apple TV+. You can check out the exclusive new clip featuring the cast of For All Mankind down below: