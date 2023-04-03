Having started life as a popular segment on James Corden's The Late Late Show — Carpool Karaoke: The Series is set to drive on at Apple TV+ with new episodes. The light-hearted series of celebrity guests going for a drive and a singalong has announced a new series of eight episodes. Along with a series announcement, the cast list of popular figures who will be singing their hearts out behind the wheel has also been revealed, including stars of the screen and behind the mic.

The upcoming series of eight episodes showcases a variety of groups and duos who have made a habit of collaborating in the past or have a new product to push. Singers Yungblud and Avril Lavigne will team up for an episode, having previously recorded a single together back in January. The cast of CBS' Ghosts will be jumping into the Carpool Karaoke SUV and other episode guests include the cast of Netflix's Girls5eva. Apple TV is also ensuring that one of its own products is getting a promotional push from the fun and lighthearted Carpool Karaoke concept — as the cast of The Afterparty will be giving their vocal cords and musical fandom a test. The rest of the episodes will comprise duos in the same fashion as Yungblud and Lavigne.

Following in the talented wake of Yungblud and Lavigne, several new guests coming to Carpool Karaoke will have viewers envying their remarkable vocal talent and celebrating their musical careers in equal measure. Glee alums Lea Michele and Darren Criss will be making the series their latest stage, Michele has been on Broadway in the lead role of a revival of Funny Girl, a run that is set to end on Labor Day weekend. Feminist pop icon Alanis Morissette is set to bring female empowerment to the series and undoubtedly will be rolling back the years and covering her greatest hits. Morissette is paired with actress Cara Delevingne, making it a duo of superstars who advocate for female empowerment in what could be a stand-out episode in the series. The final two duos come from the world of comedy — with Cedric The Entertainer teaming up with Sheryl Lee Ralph and Community stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi. Brie and Pudi recently reunited for the romantic comedy Somebody That I Used to Know.

When Will The New Episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series Be Released?

Produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions, Carpool Karaoke: The Series will return with its new run of eight episodes on June 23, steaming on Apple TV+. The show has won a grand total of five Emmys. You can see the full list of guests featured in the upcoming series in the teaser below, which also features clips from Brian Cox and Alan Cumming's episode which aired on Friday, March 31.