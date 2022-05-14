A new trailer for season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple TV+ has arrived, which was joined with the announcement of the premiere date of the returning series as well as a look at the celebrities that will be singing behind the wheeling. The new season will kick off on Apple TV+ globally on Friday, May 27.

The new season will include a wide variety of stars from across the spectrum of entertainment as they all sing to their own personal music playlists. The cast included in this season includes Shang-Chi and the Seven Rings star Simu Liu, who is paired up with The Matrix Resurrections actress Jessica Henwick. Costars on the popular HBO Max series White Lotus, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney also reunite for the series. The D’Amelio family of Charli, Dixie, Heidi, and Marc will also feature together while New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers fame, who met each other on the set of Carpool Karaoke, will be riding together. Brazilian superstar Anitta and “Icy” rapper Saweetie will also feature. Finally, the stars of All Elite Wrestling take it from the ring to the car with CM Punk, Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs, and Ruby Soho also appearing in the new season.

Carpool Karaoke originally debuted as a recurring segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden where the host Corden would drive around with a celebrity or celebrities as they drove around and sang music together. The segment was picked up by Apple Music and turned into its own standalone series in 2016, with it premiering in 2017. The fifth season was announced in August 2021, when it was also announced the series would be moving to Apple TV+. Previous guests on the series include Will Smith, John Cena, Shaquille O'Neal, Keegan-Michael Key, and Rob Gronkowski, along with several others.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series has previously won the Outstanding Short Form Variety Series Primetime Emmy Award for each of its previous four seasons along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Critics Choice Award. Executive producers for the series include Corden, as well as Eric Pankowski, and Ben Winston. The series is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions. Future episodes of season 5 will air later in the year.

Season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere on Friday, May 27 on Apple TV+. You can check out the brand-new trailer down below.

