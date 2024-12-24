2025 has a number of Stephen King adaptations coming, like The Monkey, The Long Walk, and The Running Man. But starting in January, you'll be able to stream the first King adaptation - which some would say is the best - for free. 1976's Carrie is coming to Tubi on January 1, 2025.

First published in 1974 (after King's wife, Tabitha King, rescued it from the trash), Carrie was King's first novel; it became a huge success, especially after the film adaptation was released, and paved the way for King to become the premiere horror author of the 20th century. Brian De Palma, who was coming off a series of minor hits and cult faves like Sisters, Obsession, and Phantom of the Paradise, was tapped to direct; the film's critical and commercial success established him as one of the biggest directors of his generation, setting him up for hits like Scarface, The Untouchables, and Mission Impossible. It grossed $33.8 million USD on a miniscule $1.8 million budget, and entered the canon of horror classics. It received two acting nominations at the Academy Awards, unusually for a horror film, and was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2022.

What Is 'Carrie' About?

Carrie stars Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, the awkward, lonely teenager of the title. Bullied by her cruel classmates and terrorized by her religious fanatic mother (Piper Laurie), high school is a nightmare for poor Carrie. After a particularly horrible bullying incident, classmate Sue Snell (Amy Irving) tries to make it up to Carrie by having her popular boyfriend, Tommy Ross (William Katt) take her to the prom. Unfortunately, mean girl Chris Hargensen (Nancy Allen) and her delinquent boyfriend Billy Nolan (John Travolta) have a nasty surprise planned for Carrie when she's named the prom queen. But it's the whole town who's in for a surprise when a prank gone wrong unleashes Carrie's terrifying supernatural abilities. The film's shocking climax and jump-scare ending have been etched indelibly in the horror firmament, and both Spacek and Laurie were Oscar-nominated for their performances.

The Rage: Carrie 2, which stars Emily Bergl as Rachel Lang, Carrie's long-lost half-sister; Amy Irving reprises her role as Sue Snell, now a guidance counselor. Bryan Fuller wrote a remake for TV in 2002, which starred May's Angela Bettis as Carrie and Patricia Clarkson as her mother; it was intended to be a pilot for a TV series, and breaks with the novel and the 1976 film by having Carrie survive the events of the film. It was remade again in 2013 by Boys Don't Cry's Kimberly Peirce, with Chloë Grace Moretz as Carrie and Julianne Moore as her mother.

Carrie will stream for free on Tubi starting January 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.