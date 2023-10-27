When talking about horror films, it’s hard not to bring up the name Stephen King. The famous horror author has been scaring us for over 50 years. This includes King’s very first adaptation Carrie from director Brian De Palma. The 1976 film is considered by many horror fans to be one of the scariest films ever made, and now Arrow Video is releasing a new edition of Carrie on 4K.

The latest 4K version will come packed with all the special features from the previous Scream Factory release. This includes multiple featurettes with De Palma, screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen, and cast members like Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie. The limited edition box set comes with a reversible sleeve featuring the original poster artwork as well as new artwork by Laz Marquez. That artwork depicts the most haunting shot from the film of Carrie covered in pig's blood staring at all her ill-fated prom victims. The fiery red contrasts off Carrie’s eerie silhouette nicely, piercing your soul with her dead eyes. This set also comes with a 40-page perfect bound book with writing from Neil Mitchell and an archive interview from De Palma. Finally, there’s a fold out double-sided poster of both the same artwork featured on the slipcover and six double-sided collector’s postcards.

What’s ‘Carrie’ About?

On the surface, Carrie’s a simple story about a young girl trying to make it through the horrors of high school and the real world while dealing with her newly discovered telekinetic powers. However, when you dare to dig a bit deeper this is a disturbing coming-of-age story about womanhood, the dyer effects of bullying, and how religion can be twisted into a tool to enact pain. That’s before you even get to De Palma’s brilliant atmospheric direction and Spacek’s legendary lead performance. It’s hard to believe this was King’s first adaptation given how hard the film goes to give you nightmares, but it’s a masterclass in visual chills and frightfully relatable storytelling.

Image via United Artists

When Does ‘Carrie’s 4K Release?

Carrie releases on 4K January 22, 2024. You can pre-order it now on Arrow's website. This is a UK release, but all 4K discs are region free.