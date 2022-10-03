Thanks to Scream Factory, several classic horror films are available on 4K for the first time – ranging from popular franchises like the first three Childs Play films and their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002), or individual flicks like John Carpenter’s The Fog or the 1982 Cat People remake. Now, a classic Stephen King adaptation is joining the list, as the original Carrie is getting a 4K Ultra HD upgrade.

The 1976 adaptation of Carrie, directed by Brian De Palma (Scarface), will be available in 4K Ultra HD on December 13. Until then, fans can pre-order the release in several forms over on the Scream Factory’s website, including a steelbook, as well as special bundles featuring pins, posters, and more. The update includes three discs, with the first one housing a UHD version of the classic film, and the second spotlighting a Blu-Ray version. The third disc features an extensive amount of extra content besides the feature length film, specifically behind the scenes footage along with interviews with the cast and crew, as well as a look at Carrie The Musical, which is now considered one of Broadway’s most infamous musicals due its brief run.

Based on King’s best-selling novel and described as an “absolutely spellbinding horror movie” by Roger Ebert, the film stars Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie in Oscar-nominated performances. This ultimate revenge fantasy follows Carrie White (Spacek), a high school loner with no confidence, no friends and no clue about the extent of her secret powers of telekinesis. When her psychotic mother (Laurie) and sadistic classmates take her terror too far, the once-shy teen becomes an unrestrained powerhouse who wields her “special gift,” causing all hell to break loose at her school’s prom. The latest version allows fans to witness the famed cinematic frenzy of blood, revenge and gore in all its glory. This classic horror flick also stars John Travolta, Amy Irving, William Katt, and P.J. Soles.

Carrie made a massive impact on horror and even inspired a 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz. This latest upgrade features interviews with De Palma, Spacek and Laurie, as well as even more members of the cast and crew, such as screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen, director of photography Mario Tosi, editor Paul Hirsch and casting director Harriet B. Helberg. An extra featurette appropriately titled “Bucket of Blood” includes an interview with the maestro Pino Donaggio, in addition to a clip revisiting the filming locations.

With the Carrie update coming to in 4K Ultra HD on December 13, fans can pre-order it now in varying packages ranging in price from $35.98 to $130.98.