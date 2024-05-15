After rising to international fame for her memorable role in the worldwide beloved science fiction franchise The Matrix, the Canadian actor Carrie-Anne Moss landed some intriguing roles and made a name for herself in the film industry (despite having previously worked in television). One of her most talked-about efforts was featured in Christopher Nolan's Memento, which earned her the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female.

While she's mostly known for her efforts in The Matrix, the talented and charismatic Canadian star, who deserves more praise for her versatility, has also partaken in other exciting, at times overlooked projects audiences may want to check out. From last year's Western Accidental Texan to the post-apocalyptic drama Fido, these are the best Carrie-Anne Moss movies, ranked by entertainment value.

10 'Accidental Texan' (2023)

An entertaining comedy-drama directed by Mark Lambert Bristol, Accidental Texan is among Moss's most recent projects. The story follows Harvard student Erwin (Outer Banks' Rudy Pankow), who is taken under the wing of a nearly bankrupt oil driller (Thomas Haden Church) after finding himself stranded in Texas. The two join forces while embarking on an adventure to outwit a corrupt oil company.

Anyone who likes feel-good movies will probably enjoy Accidental Texan, an engaging and old-fashioned dramatic comedy that will keep general audiences invested. Even if far from a masterpiece, the 2023 movie is undoubtedly good fun, with Carrie-Ann Moss's Faye stealing the spotlight whenever she appears on-screen (even though she could've used more screen time).

9 'Fido' (2007)

Blending the comedy, drama, and horror genres, Andrew Currie's 2007 film is set in an Earthly world resembling the 1950s where a cloud of space dust causes the dead to rise as zombies. A skeptical boy (K'Sun Ray) finds a zombie best friend whom he names Fido (Billy Connolly). However, when Fido's neighbors wind up on the menu, Timmy has to go to great lengths to keep him in the family.

Those who are fond of creative and engaging coming-of-age tales — as well as compelling takes on the zombie apocalypse genre — probably want to give Fido a try; it is a clever and funny movie elevated by its enjoyable premise, which is fit for audiences of nearly all ages and the great dramatic/comedic performances at its center: among Fido's most crucial characters is Carrie-Ann Moss's homemaker Helen Robinson.

8 'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021)

Set sixty years after Revolutions, this 2021 film by Lana Wachowski will provide fans of the iconic franchise with a great dose of nostalgia, even if it ultimately falls short of expectations. The story sees Neo (Keanu Reeves in his legendary, life-altering role) and Trinity (one of Carrie-Ann Moss’s finest) take on new forms of The Agents that have a stranglehold over the digital prison holding all of humanity hostage.

Although Resurrections is not the best film in the Matrix catalog and relies too much on CGI for its good, it is still an enjoyable installment with great action scenes and a gripping premise. The characters are undoubtedly a big part of what makes it so memorable, though, with Moss successfully stepping into the shoes of her iconic character for the last time.

7 'Chocolat' (2000)

Those keen on whimsical romantic films may find themselves reaching towards the charming Chocolat, a Lasse Hallström movie originally released to mixed reviews (even if it is rather entertaining). The plot centers around a French woman (played by the one and only Juliette Binoche), who opens up a chocolate shop in a small remote village that shakes up the morality and closed minds of the local community.

Chocolat may not be the perfect romantic drama. However, it is nevertheless one worth checking out, if not for its premise surrounding tradition and convention, as well as inclusiveness and human connection, for its dreamy French locations in which audiences will be fully immersed. Moss shines as the somewhat shallow and superficial Caroline Clairmont. The story is based on the book of the same name by English author Joanne Harris.

6 'Snow Cake' (2006)

Starring Alan Rickman and Sigourney Weaver in the leading roles, Marc Evans’ touching yet offbeat tragicomedy Snow Cake compellingly illustrates the friendship between Lind, a high-functioning autistic mother, and a man who is traumatized after a fatal car accident.

The talented Carrie-Ann Moss plays Rickman’s love interest in this frequently overlooked feature that deserves so much more love than it gets, especially in how it incites viewers into looking at life in a different, more positive light. Part of what makes the pure Snow Cake a charming feature is the way it depicts the ordinary and mundane while offering a moving message about friendship. It’s also arguably one of the best films about mental health.

5 'Frankenstein' (2015)

Bernard Rose’s Frankenstein sees Xavier Samuel in the lead role and provides audiences with an intriguing take on the beloved classic: it is set against the backdrop of modern-day Los Angeles and told entirely from the perspective of the monster, who was brought to life by a married couple of scientists.

2015's Frankenstein may not be the best version of this love tale. Still, it is entertaining enough to keep audiences interested, especially considering the intriguing changes it makes to its source material. So, while this Contemporary Prometheus story is not a masterpiece by any means, it is far from a terrible film. The performances, which include Carrie-Anne Moss's efforts as Elizabeth, play a part in what makes the Bernard Rose film work.

4 'Disturbia' (2007)

Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's iconic Rear Window, Disturbia is a psychological thriller neo-noir by D. J. Caruso starring Shia LaBeouf in the lead role. The story follows a teenager placed under house arrest but descends into despair and starts surveilling his neighbors out of boredom. This, however, features an unexpected twist.

Disturbia is an intense PG-13 thriller fit for audiences of different ages, as well as a slightly underrated feature in its category and an enjoyable film about voyeurism. Despite its plot being slightly formulaic and arguably cheesy, Disturbia is an enjoyable watch, particularly for those keen on jumpscares. Among its strongest assets are the great performances: Carrie-Anne Moss steals the spotlight as Julie.

3 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

The Matrix's second installment, The Matrix Reloaded, illustrates the three freedom fighters, Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus (Laurence Fishbourne) as they continue to lead the revolt against the Machine Army by utilizing their extraordinary skills and weaponry against the systematic forces of repression and exploitation.

Written and directed by the iconic Wachowski sisters, Reloaded is a worthy sequel to its predecessor, even if not as great as the first film in the franchise. Needless to say, anyone who is interested in The Matrix franchise may want to give this a go, be it for the compelling storytelling and amazing chemistry between the two leads (with Carrie-Anne Moss incredible as ever as Trinity) or the action-packed scenes that make it a great popcorn film. When it was released, Reloaded broke Terminator 2: Judgment Day's record for becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, earning over $739.4 million worldwide.

2 'Memento' (2000)

While only the second film in the acclaimed director's career, Memento is easily one of Christopher Nolan's finest features to date, propelling the director's work to stardom. Perfect for mystery thriller enthusiasts, it stars Guy Pearce as the unnamed protagonist and provides audiences with a compelling story surrounding a man with short-term memory loss (anterograde amnesia) who attempts to track down his wife's murderer.

Nolan's neo-noir is surely incredibly written; that's partly why it is often regarded as one of the best psychological thrillers of all time. Its psychological aspects are incredible, as it truly invites viewers inside the mind of its leading character and provides them with twists and turns in the meantime. The performances are fantastic too — Moss believably brings to life a waitress at Ferdy's Bar, Natalie, who also helps run drugs through Ferdy's and sets up deals for her boyfriend.

1 'The Matrix' (1999)

When it comes to essential Carrie-Anne Moss movies, The Matrix is certainly at the top of the list. This 1999 movie launched Moss into international fame and fully transformed her career as an actor. The first film in the franchise introduces viewers to its astounding worldbuilding and iconic cinematic protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves), who is drawn to a forbidding underworld and uncovers the truth about reality as humans know it.

Exploring artificial intelligence and fate versus free will, The Matrix is a highly beloved film that stands the test of time even today thanks to its groundbreaking visual effects and action sequences inspired by anime and martial arts films. It is undeniable that the performances also add to its greatness, and proof of that is how Reeves's and Moss's careers took off after the film was released.

