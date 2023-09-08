The Big Picture Carrie-Anne Moss's role as Trinity in The Matrix redefined what a lethal woman could look like on screen and showcased the effectiveness of female protagonists.

Red Planet suffered in comparison to The Matrix and was a box office flop due to its lackluster screenplay, direction, and special effects, not Moss' performance.

The questionable writing in Red Planet diminished Moss's power and chemistry with Val Kilmer and failed to utilize her commanding presence and versatility as an actor.

When we were first introduced to Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity in 1999's The Matrix, we were blown away for a number of reasons. The first thing that most people who are familiar with her work know is that she is an incredibly versatile and gifted actor. She also has an on-screen presence that is even more impressive. Her stern but commanding tone shows off both her intellect and ability to articulate and project on screen. And lastly, and perhaps the most noteworthy, at least as Trinity in this seminal movie, is the pure physicality and elegance that she brings to a character that is a perfect blend of Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman from 1992's Batman Forever and the baddest female superhero of them all, D.C.'s Wonder Woman. The role of Trinity really redefined what a lethal woman could look like on screen and just how effective female protagonists could be. So when her next film Red Planet was released a year later, there were a lot of expectations for Moss who had raised the bar so incredibly high for women in the genre and movies as a whole.

Audiences Were Hoping for More of 'The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss

The first thing that directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski make sure that you take note of in the very first scene of The Matrix is her unforgettable appearance. With her short, slicked back, jet black hair, and that shiny form-fitting black leather body suit, she jumps off the screen. Even though she is initially placed in a bad predicament by Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) and the local cops, you know that she is going to bring the pain and overcome the situation. And sure enough in just a few seconds, she has the arresting officer's arm shattered and engaging in the very first of those patented super slow motion, 360-degree shots of her gracefully raising into the air and delivering a straight kick to his chest. Next, a chair flies at a second cop before she traverses across the walls into the corner of the room to avoid a third police officer's gunfire. Yes, if you didn't already know that Trinity is going to be an all-time badass of the highest order, there is very little time wasted proving that this is no ordinary woman. That is how most of the world was introduced to Carrie-Anne Moss, and it's one of the most memorable entries of a character in science fiction film history. This was what most of us were hoping to see, albeit in a completely different role, but still within the science fiction genre when she got top billing alongside A-list stars Val Kilmer and Tom Sizemore in Red Planet.

'Red Planet' Was Going To Suffer by Comparison to 'The Matrix' Either Way

It was a bit of a "no-win" situation for Moss as anything she did following up the genre-revolutionizing masterpiece The Matrix, was going to suffer by comparison. The only question was to what degree. And when Red Planet debuted, it was also released within just five months of a similar film called Mission to Mars starring Gary Sinise, Don Cheadle, and Tim Robbins. It wasn't much better overall, but it had a better script, and it's never a good idea to be on the tail end of two parallel stories within a calendar year when the first one didn't do well at the box office either. Red Planet made a little over $33 million on a budget of $80 million. Even I can do the math on this equation and tell you that would be considered a box office flop. But what I won't do is blame Carrie-Anne Moss for the movie failing to earn back even 50% of the enormous initial investment. She was fine in her role as Commander Kate Bowman, but the screenplay, direction, and lackluster special effects are all things that the actor has no control over. With such a hefty budget, Red Planet had every opportunity to be a visually stunning, otherworldly project at the very least - but it never got there.

Carrie-Anne Moss Wasn't the Problem With 'Red Planet'

Carrie-Anne Moss has a commanding presence on screen. It's the reason that she was chosen for Trinity and the reason she was cast as the leader of a group of astronauts heading for Mars in an effort to colonize the planet and save the human race on a dying planet Earth. Unfortunately for Moss, there were going to be unfair lines drawn from her role as Kate Bowman and Trinity. While she's daunting and athletic in The Matrix, the writers of Red Planet opted to keep her in a single, cramped cockpit communicating with her team as they engage in the action while investigating the surface of the planet.

So those of us who went to see Carrie-Anne Moss bring even a little of what she brought to her prior role were met with a major disappointment. And to compound the questionable usage of Moss, director Anthony Huffman, and story writer Chuck Pfarrer opted to leave her largely absent from the entire second half of the movie. While Kilmer, Sizemore, and Benjamin Bratt are dealing with harsh elements and a rogue AI device that is trying to kill them (clearly, AI has always been a great villain for Hollywood), we don't see Moss for a good 45 minutes. A curious choice considering that she was one of the hottest stars in Hollywood at the time, and could have lifted the project if they had just given her more screen time. She was a proven commodity, so you already know the thrills she can bring and the power of the punch that she can pack.

Questionable Writing Hurt the Chemistry Between Carrie-Anne Moss and Val Kilmer

The other aspect of Trinity that made the world fall in love with her is the incredible chemistry with Keanu Reeves as Neo during the film. She is so dynamic in the role of Trinity that she can be leaping from skyscrapers in one scene and whispering sweet nothings in Neo's ear the next, and then verbally dress him down as the ranking officer after that - and we absolutely love all of it! In Red Planet, the script tries to establish a romantic relationship between Moss's Bowman and Kilmer's Robby Gallagher, but the words on the page are never earnest and laced with lewd and suggestive cheap shots that do a disservice to the versatile Moss and also take away her power in the movie.

We didn't want to see Moss put in that position where her part is reduced to one that any number of actors could have played. This is the polar opposite of Trinity, who could have only been brought to life so vibrantly by Moss and her physicality and unspoken gravitas. The writing in Red Planet is an unfortunate equalizer that kills the believability of its story. Moss would land on her feet of course with the continuing The Matrix saga that put out its fourth and most recent entry in 2021. It's hard to be a part of something that has never been seen on film before and then have to follow it up with a formulaic and lazy script. All hail, Queen Carrie-Anne!