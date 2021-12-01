Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves have been talking about some of the most iconic moments to define The Matrix on the lead-up to the release of The Matrix Resurrections. One of the most lauded scenes of the franchise is The Matrix Reloaded's famous motorbike chase, in which Moss' character Trinity rescues a man-slash-computer program called The Keymaker (Randall Duk Kim) and hits the road to escape their pursuers. While that's going on, Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) - not returning for this installment - fights off one of the nefarious agents on top of a truck with a samurai sword.

"I'm not a very experienced motorcycle rider. I did train on a little bike and then a bigger bike and then a bigger bike. A passenger who's life depended on me being impeccable and perfect because I knew that if I allowed my mind one moment of doubt that I could hurt another human being. And I held that for all of those days... It was exhausting holding that mental absolute knowing that I was going to keep him alive."

Sounds like hell - and who knew she did stunts like that? On a lighter note, she also recalls how she refused a fan photo when somebody asked her to recite her famous "dodge this!" line while posing as if she had a gun to his head. "I thought about it for a second and was like, 'no,'" she says. As any sane person probably would.

Both Moss and Reeves are set to star in the upcoming franchise follow up, returning to the series for the first time since The Matrix Revolutions way-back-when in 2003. While that one took mixed reviews from critics on release, reception was warmer to its predecessor, released in the same year. In co-writer David Mitchell's words, this new film isn't just another product of the sequel mill: "[it's] something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It's a very beautiful and weird creation."

Fans can see Reeves, Moss, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff, among others, when The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

