Funko has been giving a lot of love to iconic horror franchises recently, including some of Stephen King’s most beloved adaptations. Carrie White from Brian De Palma’s Carrie received her first Pop! late last year and now Funko has unveiled their newest Carrie figure that dares horror fans to turn the lights off.

The new Carrie Pop! is a black light variant of her original Funko figure. This depicted the most iconic scene from the film which saw Carrie humiliated at her prom when a group of school bullies dumped pig's blood all over her after she was crowned prom queen. As any horror fan knows, that resulted in Carrie snapping and using her telekinetic powers to kill most of her classmates. Again, the image of Carrie being covered in blood, with her wide-eyed death stare haunting your soul, is one of the scariest shots in horror history as well as one of the darkest endings the genre has to offer.

Funko’s original Pop! captured that fear-inducing scene perfectly with Carrie’s arm reaching out to deliver the finishing blow on her victims. However, this new black light version might be the best the famous toy company has ever done in this particular subseries. Changing the blood-red color to neon pink goes a long way to make this figure stand out in a terrifying crowd. It gives the piece an artful new life to it while blending in with the figure’s new purple, yellow, and orange color scheme nicely. That’s even before seeing how Carrie glows in the cover of darkness. This black light figure will be $14.99 and is available exclusively from Entertainment Earth.

Carrie: Five Decades of Terror

While there have been many King adaptations since 1976, some way better than others, Carrie holds the distinction of being the first adaptation of the legendary horror author's work. Long before moviegoers saw Jack Torrance go mad in The Overlook Hotel or Pennywise haunt Derry, Carrie was a force of nature the likes of which genre fans hadn’t seen before. From De Palma’s raw direction to Sissy Spacek’s brilliant lead performance to the unsettling coming-of-age themes mixed in with religious undertones, the 1976 film is a horror classic that remains one of King’s best adaptations. There have been other versions of Carrie since, including the underrated 2013 remake, but none have come close to matching the atmospheric nightmare fuel that’s found in the original.

Where Can Carrie Be Streamed?

Both the 1976 and 2013 versions of Carrie can be streamed on Paramount+. You can watch the trailer for the original down below and, in the meantime, you can pre-order Carrie’s new black light Funko Pop! on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figure is set to release in August just in time to prepare for the horror-filled Halloween season.