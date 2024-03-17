Sex and the City might be considered a fluffy drama about single, professional women in their 30s and 40s navigating life in New York City. But at the heart of the show is Carrie Bradshaw, who writes a column of the same name for a local newspaper. She constructs each piece based on her personal experiences, which resonate with readers. These usually center around love, loss, friendship, and fashion.

It's fitting, then, that many of Carrie’s best quotes from the HBO series are ones she wrote in her column. But they are also clever musings she spoke to her friends or love interests, sometimes about a current situation, other times about life in general. These quotes capture the very essence of Carrie Bradshaw, confirming why she, despite all her flaws, remains one of modern television's best and most complex characters.

10 "The fact is, sometimes it's really hard to walk in a single woman's shoes."

"A Woman's Right to Shoes" - Season 6, Episode 9

"That's why we need really special ones now and then to make the walk a little more fun." Carrie's one true love, besides her friends, of course, is shoes, especially Manolo Blahniks. Carrie has an extensive shoe collection, at one point claiming she has over 100 pairs, meaning she has spent $40,000 on shoes.

However, Carrie's shoes are as crucial to her personality as her column. This quote addresses her passion for shoes with a tongue-in-cheek approach that makes it witty and resonant. She is right; being single can be tough for a hopeless romantic like her; if her shoes make her happy, who's to say she's in the wrong for buying them? Carrie might not necessarily be one of Sex and the City's funniest characters, but she has several charming moments like this that make her relatable, endearing, and quite humorous.

9 "It’s comforting to know that the ones you love are always in your heart."

"I Love NY" - Season 4, Episode 18

Carrie holds her relationship dearly; her friends are the most important people in her life, and she's willing to do everything for them. Her selfish instincts might mean she's not the best of friends, but her commitment to her soul mates is undeniable.

This quote is perfect to summarize the true meaning of love. It doesn't necessarily mean proximity, but it does mean intimacy, honesty, and commitment. People cannot necessarily be physically close to each other for their connection to be real; distance is hard, but it's not unbeatable. As Carrie says, the people who love you truly will always have a special place for you in their hearts.

8 “I’m looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can’t-live-without-each-other love.”

"An American Girl in Paris (Part Deux)" - Season 6, Episode 20 (2004)

Carrie was the antithesis of a woman who would settle, and also one of the best characters on Sex and the City. While she didn’t nitpick about the men she dated, she also wasn’t willing to accept anything less than she deserved, a quality that inspired many female viewers to recognize their worth. In this line, spoken while Carrie is in Paris, she finds herself fully romanticized because of the setting.

Inspired by the City of Love, Carrie realizes that she doesn’t just want a good man or even a great relationship. She wants the stuff of movies, that feeling of deep passion that only happens with a soulmate. It might have been wishful thinking, but it also proves that Carrie isn’t going to let anything stand in her way of finding it. Her words might seem overly naive, but there's a magic to them that still makes them resonate twenty years later.

7 “There is a good way to break up with someone, and it doesn’t involve a Post-It!”

"The Post-It Always Sticks Twice" - Season 6, Episode 7

The whole situation behind this line has become one that ladies around the world talk about. How could Berger break up with Carrie using a Post-It note? That he did, leaving one that read, “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.” Carrie is so torn up about it that she processes her emotions as only she can, with a little help from her friends.

She speaks this specific line while recalling the tale to her friends. “I remember when breaking up over the phone was considered bad form,” she added. Sex and the City always thrived on the perfect balance between the absurd and the emotionally poignant, and this storyline is a perfect example of that. As for the Post-It note? Well, it has forever become a symbol of one of the worst ways to break up with someone.

6 “The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself.”

"An American Girl in Paris (Part Deux)" - Season 6, Episode 20 (2004)

Such an inspiring and enlightening quote. Carrie continues: “And if you can find someone to love the ‘you’ you love, well, that’s just fabulous.” The quote is two-fold when it comes to importance. In the first part, she tells her friends and readers that they must learn to love themselves. As the old adage goes, you can’t fully love someone else until you love yourself.

In the second part, she then reinforces the importance of finding a partner who loves you for you: not the version they want you to be or think you can be, but the person you are at that moment in time. If someone loves another person for who they are, they will continue to love that person as both people grow and change. But what’s most important to do is, before even considering looking for love, do the work to overcome all the challenges of loving oneself.

5 “Friendships don’t magically last forty years. You have to invest in them.”

"Luck Be an Old Lady" - Season 5, Episode 3

This line continues, “It’s like your savings: you don’t expect to wake up one day when you’re old and find a big bucket of money waiting there.” The analogy is so true, and it’s an important one that so many people don’t realize. Having good friends is just one part. Just like with a romantic relationship, friendships need to be worked on and nurtured.

Carrie and her friends are a perfect example of that, both in Sex and the City and the sequel series And Just Like That. Through thick and thin, marriages and divorces, break-ups and make-ups, kids and cancer, they always stick together. And it takes hard work: there is no magic involved. They support their lows and celebrate their highs, accepting each other for who they are. At its core, Sex and the City was always about friendship and how one's true soulmate doesn't have to be a romantic partner.

4 “Maybe you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be.”

"Anchors Away" - Season 5, Episode 1

An inspiring quote, after going through various situations, mostly relating to relationships, Carrie understands that she can’t dwell on the person she might have been in the past. It’s important to always look forward and aspire to be something better. She learns this particularly in the sequel series And Just Like That after losing Big, presumably the love of her life.

To achieve becoming who a person is supposed to be, however, means not holding onto the past and being open to new opportunities. Carrie tries to live by these words, always taking chances whenever an opportunity presents itself. If the person she is to become is not a far stretch from the person she is at that moment in time, she is okay with it, too.

3 “I like my money right where I can see it: hanging in my closet.”

"To Market, To Market" - Season 6, Episode 1

Carrie is as big a fashionista as they come, never seen in the same outfit twice and rarely ever seen with the same purse or accessories. She loves putting together outfits, some bolder, brighter, and more stand-out than others. Carrie revels in being the center of attention.

This quote is also one of the best quotes in Sex and the City overall, beautifully representing her love of fashion and clothing. While some might say that spending so much money on clothing is a waste, Carrie looks at her collection with pride. When she finds a beautiful piece to add to it, it makes her happy and excited. While others might prefer fancy cars, nights out, vacations, or lavish homes, the be-all, end-all for Carrie is a fabulous wardrobe. Living in a rent-controlled apartment and making good money, Carrie spends her earnings exactly where she wants to and on items that add joy to her life.

2 "Some people are settling down, some people are settling, and some people refuse to settle for anything less than butterflies."

"I Love a Charade" - Season 5, Episode 8

Ever the romantic, Carrie wanted true love. She might've been less idealistic than Charlotte, but she was certainly not nearly as cynical as Miranda. She still wanted a fairy tale romance, although slightly less traditional, as a true New Yorker should.

This quote is perfect to describe Carrie's philosophy in love and life. As the ultimate observer, Carrie sees her friends and loved ones getting married, starting families, or simply settling into a comfortable, unenthusiastic existence. Yet, she's someone who wants that incredible thing that she isn't really sure is real: happiness. It's a beautiful and hopeful sentiment that pretty much sums up Sex and the City as a whole. And like her, many fans will also understand the feeling of chasing after those elusive butterflies.

1 “I couldn’t help but wonder…”

Spoken throughout the show

The quote that's spoken the most times in the show, Carrie says this on nearly every episode of Sex and the City as she writes the words for her latest column. It always has to do with whatever Carrie is going through that day or week. It might involve her love life, her friends, or just general musings on life as a single adult woman navigating New York City.

These five words, along with the words “and just like that,” which became the title of the sequel series to Sex and the City, define Carrie Bradshaw as a character. Readers of the fictional character’s column look forward to this line to learn what pearls of wisdom Carrie is about to share. It's usually something relatable, poignant, and inspiring, revealing a new side to her perfection of love while offering more of her insightful take on life and loss.

