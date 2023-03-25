When we think of horror one of the first names to come to mind is legendary author Stephen King. He’s created so many iconic genre stories over the years like It, The Shining, Doctor Sleep, Misery, and Pet Cemetery. Most of his literary library has been adapted to film, multiple times over in some instances. However, one of his most beloved adaptations is of the author's very first book Carrie from the famous director Brian De Palma. Now the 1976 classic is getting a new collection from Cavity Colors that will have horror fans screaming Carrie’s blood-soaked name.

Do You Dare Take Carrie To Prom?

The collection includes three new fiery designs. The first one being an artful depiction of Carrie, who was played brilliantly by Sissy Spacek in the film, during her traumatic prom experience. With flames behind her and Carrie covered in pigs blood, this is a haunting image of the power Carrie possesses. Carrie’s face being replaced with a skull adds even more chilling imagery to one of the darkest moments in horror history. One of the film’s most famous lines said by Carrie’s religious crazed mother, “They’re all going to laugh at you”, is the blood-red icing on this design's terrifying cake. The best part is this particular design will be available in a standard t-shirt, baseball style shirt with red sleeves, and a zip up hoodie that features the art on the back with a creepy silhouette of Carrie on the front.

The second design features some classic images ripped straight from the film. The main one being the shot of Carrie covered in pigs blood enacting her horrific revenge. However, her piercing eyes are once again replaced with a skull which appears a second time next to this image. This time just with Carrie’s emotionless eyes intact. Other images featured on this shirt are of Carrie’s house, the previously mentioned Carrie silhouette, and the Jesus headdress which serves as one of Carrie’s most disturbing repeated themes. This design will be a long sleeve that will bear more images on both sleeves including the moment of Carrie walking home covered in blood before her demise. Classic tags are also all over this design like “If You Got a Taste For Terror…Take Carrie To The Prom”. The final design is a tie-dye t-shirt of that same tag-line with the film’s title font sending you back in time to the first time horror fans watched Carrie snap.

Carrie Delivered an Unbeatable Horror Legacy

When Carrie was released in 1976 it was ahead of its time due to its dark depictions of bullying, women coming-of-age, and religious obsession. De Palma brought a ghastly edge to this film with cinematography that will make you squirm in your seat. That’s only added to by Spacek’s iconic performance. The tragedy of Carrie is fully realized through her emotional complexities and relatable darkness. The film’s tension builds and builds until you get to the prom scene which is up there with some of the best moments of the entire genre. It’s so bleak, dreadfully shot, and the imagery of Carrie covered in pigs blood is the definition of horror itself. Almost 50 years later, Carrie is just as frightening and scary as it ever was. High school is scary enough without telekinetic powers.

While Carrie has had sequels and a 2013 remake that’s better than people give it credit for, nothing captures the horror of Carrie quite like the 1976 film. Thanks to the love of both King and de Palma’s film, Carrie hasn’t left the pop culture conversation. It constantly gets rerun during Halloween season and the film just released on 4K Blu-ray for the first time thanks to Scream Factory late last year.

Cavity Colors’ Carrie collection is available for purchase now on their website. You can also buy the Scream Factory 4K here. Check out Cavity Colors collection, as well as the trailer for Carrie, below: