Coon previously worked with HBO on The Gilded Age and The Leftovers, showcasing her talent as an actress.

The inclusion of Natasha Rothwell's character hints at potential plot developments and the return of past relationships in Season 3.

Carrie Coon is continuing to lean into the finer things in life as The Gilded Age star is taking a vacation Mike White-style and joining the cast of The White Lotus’ third season. It’s been a huge week for casting reveals surrounding the upcoming season of the award-winning series as we previously reported that Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise), Parker Posey (Scream 3), Leslie Bibb (About My Father), Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan), Tayme Thapthimthong (Mechanic: Resurrection), and Dom Hetrakul (The Marine 2) would be playing the latest batch of guests checking into the hotel’s Thailand location. Along with the new players, Natasha Rothwell will also be reprising her role as Belinda from the first season.

Currently, Coon can be seen on HBO’s hit period drama, The Gilded Age, where she appears as Bertha Russell, a woman rising to societal prominence as part of the wave of “new money” infiltrating New York City’s social scene at the end of the 1800s. Her appearance on The White Lotus marks Coon’s third team-up with HBO as prior to The Gilded Age, she starred in the network’s undersung drama, The Leftovers, for which she nabbed a Critics’ Choice Award. Audiences will also recognize her from Season 3 of FX’s anthology series Fargo as well as films including Ghostbusters: Afterlife and its upcoming sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

As the cast for Season 3 of The White Lotus gets more and more solidified, we can expect character descriptions to be just around the corner. As of right now, no plot details have been announced, but the inclusion of Rothwell’s Belinda gives us hints at what’s to come for the character. First introduced as the spa manager for the titular upscale hotel’s Hawaii location, Belinda made fast friends with Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid. Though the heiress promised Belinda that she would help her launch her own business, by the end of the season, Tanya has moved on to other things. Unfortunately, those other things aka Greg (John Gries) had Tanya murdered, so she certainly won’t be returning for a reconciliation with Belinda. But, following the emotional rollercoaster that she went on with not just Tanya but the other staff members in Season 1, Belinda is likely looking for a change of pace or maybe even a vacation for herself.

Who’s Behind Season 3 of 'The White Lotus'?

Once again, ex-Survivor and The Amazing Race contestant White is the brains behind the third season of the smash hit series. Before he struck gold with the anthology project, White’s writing work was on display in classics including television’s Dawson’s Creek, Orange County, and School of Rock. Just as he and the rest of the creative team did for the first two seasons, White is again showing his dedication to bringing audiences nothing but the best of the best for the Emmy-winning series.

As of right now, no release date for Season 3 of The White Lotus has been set but you can catch up with the first two seasons now streaming on Max and stay up to date with our Season 3 guide here.

