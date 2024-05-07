The Big Picture The Gilded Age explores the rivalry between wealthy families in 1880s NYC, showcasing the struggle for social recognition and power.

Carrie Coon offers a filming update on the third season, balancing her role with The White Lotus, filming to start in July.

Season 2 highlighted Bertha Russell's ambition for societal leadership, George Russell's business challenges, and the van Rhijns' financial woes.

The high society of New York City in the 1880s is the staging ground for HBO's hit period drama series, The Gilded Age. Premiering in 2022, this historical drama puts on the front burner the rivalry that has erupted between some of the city's wealthiest families. The Gilded Age explores how upper class societies tend to treat its new members, as the newly rich family of Russells contend with their Old Money neighbors, the van Rhijns. The show's second season premiered in October 2023, with a promise of war looming from Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) as everyone vies to secure their position in this world of opulence. After its sophomore run, the show secured a return for a third season, and now, Coon offers a filming update regarding the upcoming season.

Speaking in an interview with Vanity Fair, Coon revealed that filming on The Gilded Age's third season will begin this summer in July. Having recently joined the cast for The White Lotus season 3, Coon further revealed how she intends to balance both shows, given that The White Lotus is currently filming and should continue into the summer. Discussing the filming schedule, Coon says:

"Fortunately, it actually lined up pretty perfectly. I think we’re going to go into production on The Gilded Age in July. And although White Lotus will continue shooting in July, I will probably wrap out by June, just so they can get me back for Gilded Age. The fact that both shows are on HBO definitely worked in my favor, because everyone’s incentivized to make sure everything works out. I’m very grateful to the people. It’s always the boots on the ground. It’s always, like, the first [assistant directors] and everybody working together on the schedule."

What To Expect From Season 3 Of 'The Gilded Age'

Boasting an impressive Certified Fresh score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, the second season of The Gilded Age saw Coon's Bertha Russell on the offensive as she sought societal recognition. While exploring Bertha's desire to lead society, her husband, George Russell's (Morgan Spector) business dealings and challenges were also a focus. By the time season 2 ended, Bertha had a marriage lined up with the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb) for her daughter. Gladys (Taissa Farmiga). It's an arrangement Gladys wouldn't be best pleased with when it comes to light, given that she dislikes the Duke. Also, after the van Rhijns survived nearly losing everything to the con artist who tricked Oscar, the family's finances now sit in the control of Ada Brook Forte (Cynthia Nixon).

The third season of The Gilded Age does not have a release date yet. Previous seasons are available to stream on Max.

