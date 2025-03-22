It's always pleasant to have a new season of The White Lotus airing on HBO. With this new ongoing season, the greatest blessing is that audiences are reminded of the brilliance of one of its actors in a deep ensemble, Carrie Coon. The Emmy-nominated star of Fargo and The Gilded Age has been a mainstay on prestige television, bringing humor and gravitas to a wide variety of roles. Coon made her feature film debut in a film by perhaps the most imposing director for any actor, rookie or seasoned, to work with, David Fincher. Playing Margo Dunne in Gone Girl, Coon is effortlessly charming and sincere, but if you ask her about her breakthrough performance, she would feel otherwise.

Carrie Coon Brings Humor and Pathos to 'Gone Girl'

David Fincher, the second coming of Stanley Kubrick, a merciless tactician who puts his actors through hundreds of takes for a scene, has worked with the most accomplished actors. Asking a newcomer in Coon, who previously earned a Tony nomination for a 2010 revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, to submit herslef to the wringer of Fincher is a tall task, but she matched the exceptional work performed by her co-stars, Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl. The iconic adaptation of Gillian Flynn's novel is about an alienated wife, Amy Dunne (Pike), who frames her husband, Nick (Affleck), for her murder, leading to a media frenzy surrounding the reality TV-like intrigue of their relationship.

Coon plays Nick's twin sister, Margo, who adheres to her twin status by acting as her suspected-of-murder brother's conscience. She supports Nick out of love and because she was always skeptical of Amy as a romantic partner. But she can't help but think that deep down all signs point to her twin—the aloof and inscrutable husband, being responsible for Amy's disappearance. Coon provides the film's most devastating moment when she begs Nick not to stay with Amy following her miraculous return, as Amy plans on using Nick as a puppet to pose as an idyllic couple for the cameras. In a film rich with pitch-black comedy, Coon delivers some of the sharpest lines. Her disdain and disgust towards Nick's perverse romantic gesture in the scavenger hunt and his affair with a former student inspire incredible reaction shots from her throughout the film.

Carrie Coon Finds Her 'Gone Girl' Performance "Horrific to Watch"