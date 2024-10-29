Carrie Coon and Shea Whigham got to know each other well in the third season of FX's anthology series Fargo, and now the first trailer has been released for their next project together, Lake George. The Magnolia Pictures/Magnet Releasing film stars Whigham as a hitman who goes after Coon - but as in most hitman-related movies, things don't exactly go to plan, and he finds himself teaming up with his target for a bigger goal.

The trailer shows off Whigham as a hitman named Don who is hired to take out a new target, Phyllis (Coon). However, it is seen that Whigham has some apparent reservations about assassinating his target. "You know I don't do that kind of thing," Don says to his boss, who notes that he will "never take no for answer." It is then indeed shown that Don is unable to go through with the hit on Phyllis. "You don't look like the type," Phyllis tells him.

As a result, Don and Phyllis decide to team up, as Phyllis "has designs of her own and proposes a little tag team action to Don: join forces to steal money from the people who want her dead," according to the film's logline. The pair then embark on a journey to get rich, upend Don's boss, and make a getaway. Lake George marks the directorial debut of Jeffrey Reiner, who also wrote the screenplay. Reiner also produces the film alongside Joey Oglesby for Gray Fox Films, Cleta Ellington, and Bernie Stern.

Whigham and Coon Starred in 'Fargo'

Whigham and Coon are no strangers to each other; the pair starred together in the third season of Fargo, widely considered one of the best shows of the last decade. Coon starred as Gloria, a police officer working to solve her stepfather's murder who gets embroiled in a larger scandal surrounding the town; Whigham played a neighboring town's sheriff who eventually begins working closely with Gloria. As an anthology, the pair did not appear in other seasons of the show, though Coon's performance was highly praised.

Coon is also known for her lauded role in HBO's The Gilded Age, about New York City at the turn of the 19th century. She's also sticking around in anthology series, as Coon is set to star in the highly anticipated third season of HBO's The White Lotus, set in Thailand, for a 2025 release. Whigham most recently starred in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning and is slated to reprise his role in the sequel. He also has a role in Brad Pitt's upcoming racing film F1, releasing in June 2025.

Lake George will be released in theaters and digital on December 6, 2024. The film's trailer can be seen above.