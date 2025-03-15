Carrie Coon has become one of Hollywood's go-to actors for prestige projects in recent years. Besides her roles in Avengers: Infinity War, The Post, and two Ghostbusters movies, Coon has carved out an impressive career for herself in television. She nabbed an Emmy nomination for playing Midwestern cop Gloria Burgle in FX's Fargo in 2017, and she followed that up with another Emmy nomination in 2024 for her iconic portrayal of queen bee, Bertha Russell, in HBO's The Gilded Age (which has its third season on the way). So, it's no surprise that Mike White cast her in his latest season of HBO's The White Lotus. While just a few episodes have aired so far, it's already clear that Coon can hold her own in a talented ensemble cast. In fact, that sobbing scene alone in Episode 1 should earn her even more attention from Emmy voters. Before all of these parts allowed her to become more well-known by audiences, Coon appeared in another critically acclaimed HBO series that is well worth a binge-watch today.
'The Leftovers' Is a Dark and Compelling Drama
The Leftovers, which aired from 2014 to 2017, was adapted from a bestselling 2011 novel by Tom Perrotta. The author teamed up with Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) to bring his book to the screen. The story picks up three years after an apocalyptic event called the "Sudden Departure." When the global phenomenon occurred, two percent of the world's population simply vanished in a single moment. Everyday people were going about their lives, and then, boom, some individuals just disappeared. In the ensuing years, people have tried to cope with their loved ones being gone in various ways. Many people turned to religion to grapple with the inexplicable and tragic event, which has led to several cults popping up. Some folks have decided to follow a messiah-like figure named Holy Wayne (Paterson Joseph), while others have joined the Guilty Remnant. This cult requires their members to wear all white and chain-smoke. They are not allowed to speak, and to this day, the group is one of the creepiest cults ever depicted on television.
