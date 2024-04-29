The Big Picture White Lotus Season 3 brings together an international cast, highlighting dynamics and satirizing rich white people in a Buddhist setting.

The season includes big names like Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, and Jason Isaacs, with a multi-generational group and undisclosed roles.

Creator Mike White explores themes of death in the series, adding a female corporate executive, an actress, and unique characters to the mix.

Carrie Coon is one of the vacationers in Thailand for The White Lotus Season 3. The third season of the acclaimed series is currently filming, and while details about the storyline are being kept under lock and key, Coon teased what the central theme for the season is about. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, she talked about the scale of the project in terms of the cast and working with Mike White. She also gleaned the season's focus, teasing an exploration of death in the middle of a Buddhist way of life.

"It’s a huge cast. It’s an international cast. And I think he’s [Mike White] playing with some really interesting dynamics. I think it’s something he would continue to do if they let him, because I think he would like to get bigger and more international and put together weirder groups of people—that’s what he’s passionate about. And I think that’s important in this world, to see people banging up against each other in this way. Of course, he’s satirizing rich white people, and he’s doing it very well. He’s really speaking to people who need to be spoken to in a really interesting way. He had a season about money; he had a season about sex. And this is his season about death. So here we are in this Buddhist country. It bumps up against some things in my own life right now that are really interesting to think about, and so I’m feeling incredibly gratified. And my family is incredibly stressed."

Who Is In 'The White Lotus' Season 3?

Close

Because of its premise of following vacationers in one location, The White Lotus can bring together characters from all walks of life. The season has already added some big names from all over the world to the cast. Natasha Rothwell, who starred in the first season of the anthology series, is set to appear in Season 3 and is the only former cast member expected to appear after Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuiod died in Season 2. The series has cast Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong in lead roles. Walton Goggins, Amy Lou Wood, Iris Apatow, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, Christian Freidel, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Scott Glenn, Lisa Manobal, and Sarah Catherine Hook have undisclosed roles in the show. Miloš Biković exited the series, and Julian Kostov was cast to replace him.

Specific details about the series are scarce, but Deadline revealed that the season would feature a multi-generational group that includes a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, and a couple of mothers, including a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus are available to stream on Max.

WATCH ON MAX