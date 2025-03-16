With roles in movies like Uncut Gems and Hustle, Adam Sandler has shown that he can be a great dramatic actor, but no matter what he does for the rest of his career, he will be best remembered for his man-child persona on Saturday Night Live and in early film roles such as Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore. Those movies were hits that are still popular today, but you can't say they were exactly critically acclaimed. In the mid-90s, Sandler was bashed for his acting, but in 1998 that all changed thanks to arguably his first great movie, The Wedding Singer. It was all possible due to the addition of a strong female character, played by Drew Barrymore, and helped along by none other than Carrie Fisher.

Many of Adam Sandler’s Early Movies Were Gimmicks Focused Only on Him