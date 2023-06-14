After an arduous pre-production, Wonderwell, the last film to star Carrie Fisher before her passing in 2016, has finally set a release date. The fantasy film, which was directed by Vlad Marsavin, sees Fisher star alongside singer Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey), Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper) and Kiera Milward. The long-awaited project will have a limited theatrical run in AMC theaters in the US, before hitting digital retailers from June 23, 2023.

A synopsis for the film describes the upcoming release as "a coming-of-age fairy tale set between modern-day Italy and an imaginary realm just beyond, Wonderwell follows Violet, a naive and inquisitive 12 year-old-girl, on a thrilling journey that transforms her world forever." The film, which wrapped just six weeks before Fisher's passing, has faced a series of delays accounted to the COVID-19 pandemic and the completion of its visual effects, which caused the film's budget to inflate. Marsavian told Deadline, "the journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself.” He explained, “from filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel.” The film will include a dedication to the late actor.

Fisher's death came as a shock not only to fans around the world, but also to the team working on Wonderwell. Marsavin shared, "Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie. After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team." Rita Ora expressed that working with the Star Wars icon was "one of those experiences that you never forget," adding that she "can’t wait for the world to see this intriguing and magical world of Wonderwell."

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Who's Behind Wonderwell?

The upcoming film is produced by Fred Roos, a frequent collaborator of Francis Ford Coppola who has worked on projects such as The Godfather: Part II - it was he who brought Fisher in to work on the project. Alongside Roos, Alexander Roos, Vlad Marsavin, Orian Williams, Lee Rudnicki and Robert Bernacchi also served as producers on the film. Its screenplay was written by William Brookfield while its music was composed by William Ross.

You can catch Wonderwell during its limited theatrical run at AMC theaters in the US, or through its digital release from June 23.