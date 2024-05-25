The Big Picture Carrie Fisher was an influential script doctor with uncredited work in Hollywood's biggest films, including Star Wars.

Despite helping shape scripts for years, Fisher stepped away due to lack of credit and increasing competition.

Fisher's post-script doctoring writing career expanded via memoirs and novels.

While Carrie Fisher will always be immortalized in the public consciousness as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, the late actress' decades-long career wasn't limited to her work on-screen. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Fisher made a name for herself as one of Hollywood's most in-demand and prolific script doctors, lending her sharp wit, irreverent humor, and rhetorical know-how to numerous films ranging from beloved classics to critical and box office bombs. Though lending one's talents to scripts needing revisions or a complete overhaul is a largely thankless task, as these writers typically don't receive formal credit for their work, the contributions of such ghostwriters are invaluable. From Quentin Tarantino to M. Night Shyamalan and Kevin Smith to Aaron Sorkin, Hollywood's seemingly invisible wordsmiths are many and varied in sensibility, and Carrie Fisher is no exception.

How Did Carrie Fisher Become a Script Doctor?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Before becoming a household name, Carrie Fisher helped mold and shape some of the dialogue she delivered as Princess Leia in George Lucas' space opera and its sequels. Unafraid to call out some of the filmmaker's infamously wooden and clunky dialogue, Fisher revealed to the Phoenix New Times, "We would tell George Lucas, 'You can type this shit but you can’t say it.'" Taking cues from Harrison Ford, who was known to make unapproved changes to Lucas' script, Fisher made alterations of her own to compliment those of her co-star and lend her character's dialogue a more authentic and natural tone. "It is easier as an actor to go into rewriting because you know what would fit into your mouth dialogue wise," said Fisher. "By the third film, I was rewriting a little bit of my dialogue."

While her contributions to the Star Wars franchise were unofficial, Carrie Fisher began writing professionally after giving a fateful 1985 interview to Esquire. Anecdotal, funny, and full of the actress' trademark candidness, the interview paved the way for the actress to embark on an additional career path. "I was asked to write a book based on an interview I did for Esquire," she recalled. "I was asked to write a nonfiction book and I didn’t. I was asked to adapt that book and then I started doing re-writes." While she ultimately wouldn't adapt her 1985 interview into a book, Fisher tackled the arguably more ambitious task of writing Postcards From the Edge.

A semi-autobiographical story chronicling the experiences of a wayward actress' battle with substance abuse, Postcards From the Edge marked Fisher's literary debut and was later adapted into a film of the same name. Directed by Mike Nichols, starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine, and written for the screen by Fisher herself, the 1990 film caught the attention of Steven Spielberg, who asked the actress-turned-writer to contribute to his upcoming film. "I wrote Postcards and based on that I was asked to rewrite Hook," she revealed in 2008. In particular, Spielberg enlisted her with an eye towards having her re-write the character of Tinkerbell (Julia Roberts). Fisher enjoyed the collaborative experience of revising and polishing someone else's screenplay, but Hook would merely be the foundation for a lucrative future via the written word.

Helping Steven Spielberg Was Just the Beginning for Carrie Fisher

With Hook serving as her first experience with script doctoring, which she enjoyed due to its collaborative nature, Carrie Fisher suddenly found herself inundated with offers to contribute to a slew of other scripts. Hot on the heels of Spielberg's film came an opportunity to contribute to the screenplay for Sister Act, courtesy of star Whoopi Goldberg and Disney chair Jeffrey Katzenberg. A short time before production was set to commence on the 1992 film, Fisher was brought on to improve the film's dialogue and, in the meantime, managed to mediate rising tensions between Goldberg and Katzenberg as they squabbled over creative differences.

In the years that followed, Fisher's reputation as one of Hollywood's first script doctors flourished. Aside from lending her talents to the likes of big-budget action extravaganzas Lethal Weapon 3 and Last Action Hero, the latter of which notoriously flopped with critics and audiences, she also worked on Outbreak and The River Wild. Fisher told The AV Club, "I liked doing The River Wild with Meryl, because it was taken on right after I split up with Bryan (Lourd). That was, not therapeutic, but distracting, at least." With her well-known reputation as a script doctor earning her offer after offer, Fisher trudged on through the 1990s with rewrites for a handful of films, including My Girl 2, The Out-of-Towners, The Wedding Singer, and Scream 3 (which featured the actress in a self-deprecating cameo). According to Slash Film, she was, at one point, reported to be earning a whopping $100,000 for each week of work. After the turn of the millennium, however, her contributions to other writers' screenplays took a backseat to more personal material.

Why Did Carrie Fisher Stop Working as a Script Doctor?

Image via Dimension Films

Having left her mark, albeit unofficially, on numerous scripts for well over a decade, Carrie Fisher ultimately left script doctoring behind. In a 2008 interview, she cited increasing competition among writers and a general disillusionment with the nature of not receiving credit — and sometimes payment — for her creative contributions as reasons for stepping away. "Now in order to get a rewrite job, you have to submit your notes for your ideas on how to fix the script," Fisher told Newsweek. "So they can get all the notes from all the different writers, keep the notes and not hire you. That's free work and that's what I always call life-wasting events."

As her prolific career as one of Hollywood's go-to script doctors gradually faded away, Fisher continued writing professionally. Aside from writing an additional three novels after her debut with Postcards From the Edge, she tried her hand at memoirs, publishing Shockaholic and The Princess Diarist in a span of five years. Another memoir, Wishful Drinking, arose from her successful tell-all one-woman stage show based on her life and experiences. "I wrote from when I was 12," she revealed to The AV Club in 2011. "That was therapeutic for me in those days. I wrote things to get them out of feeling them, and onto paper. So writing in a way saved me, kept me company." Though she'll be most widely remembered for her iconic turn as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, Carrie Fisher's written endeavors have further immortalized her memory in pop culture history, cementing her legendary status via the insight, irreverence, and hilarity of a talented wordsmith.