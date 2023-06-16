Carrie Fisher's final film, the fantasy adventure Wonderwell, has a new trailer. The film will receive a limited theatrical release next week. In the new trailer from Strange Quark Films, inquisitive American girl Violet (newcomer Kiera Milward) wanders from an ancient Tuscan town to a mysterious well in the forest. Transported to a beautiful world of fantasy, she meets the enigmatic Hazel (Fisher), who may or may not be a witch, and who tends to a garden of meat-eating Venus flytraps, both regular-sized and enormous.

Hazel has an arrangement with her rival, sinister fashion designer Yana (Rita Ora, Fifty Shades of Grey), which Violet threatens to complicate. Ultimately, Violet must return to her world, or risk being trapped in the other forever. The film also stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant) and Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper). Filmed in 2016, six weeks before Fisher's tragic death at age 60, the film has undergone a number of delays, including complications with COVID-19 and issues with completing its special effects, resulting in its release date slipping seven years; it will receive a limited release in AMC theaters next Friday, June 23, from distributor Vertical, with a digital release to follow.

Carrie Fisher: Hollywood Princess

The daughter of actor Debbie Reynolds and musician Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher was Hollywood royalty. After debuting in the Warren Beatty comedy Shampoo, she landed the role that would define her career: Princess Leia in George Lucas' blockbuster Star Wars. She reprised the role in subsequent two films of the trilogy, and decades later in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. She went on to star in a number of classic comedies, including The Blues Brothers, The 'Burbs, and When Harry Met Sally. She also gained prominence as a writer, writing several memoirs and four novels; the most prominent of the latter was the semi-autobiographical Postcards from the Edge, which was adapted into a film starring Meryl Streep. She also worked as one of Hollywood's top "script doctors", punching up a number of screenplays with her trenchant wit. Her life off-screen was troubled, as she struggled with bipolar disorder and addiction, which she talked about openly in her writing and her one-woman stage shows.

Wonderwell is directed by Vlad Marsavin in his feature debut, from a screenplay by William Brookfield (Kidnapping Mr. Heineken) adapting his short story Drainhole Dreaming. It was produced by Marsavin, Fred Roos (Apocalypse Now), Alexander Roos, Orian Williams (Shadow of the Vampire), Lee Rudnicki and Robert Bernacchi (Snowpiercer).

watch the new Wonderwell trailer below.