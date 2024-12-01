Stephen King's debut novel made him a literary star for a reason. Carrie is a lean, mean story that serves up ample frights while striking a good balance between supernatural horror and real-world issues of bullying and isolation. It's the kind of plot that would seem to lend itself well to the screen. There have been four movie adaptations of the novel, but only one is great, while the others range from mediocre to atrocious.

With this in mind, this list ranks all of the films and their respective approaches, from the loose 1999 sequel to the modern-day update with Chloë Grace Moretz. Try as they might, all of the subsequent efforts pale in comparison to Brian De Palma's 1976 bloody, fiery masterpiece. It remains essential while the other three are decidedly disposable.

4 'The Rage: Carrie 2' (1999)

Directed by Katt Shea

Close

"I always wanted to be one of the shiny, happy people." This is undoubtedly the worst of the Carrie movies. It started out as a totally unconnected horror movie before being rejiggered into a loose sequel to the 1976 film. Emily Bergl leads the cast as Rachel Lang, a teenager ostracized by her peers and burdened with a traumatic past. She contends with a cruel group of students who humiliate her friend Lisa (Mena Suvari), all while discovering, that she shares Carrie White's telekinetic abilities.

Despite its ambitions to update the Carrie formula for a late-'90s audience, The Rage: Carrie 2 largely rehashes familiar beats without the depth or nuance that made the original so compelling. Bergl is fine in the part, but the rest of the movie pivots between dull and ridiculous. Finally, director Katt Shea lacks De Palma's visual flair; where the first was striking and vivid, The Rage seems kind of lifeless.

Watch on Tubi

3 'Carrie' (2002)

Directed by David Carson