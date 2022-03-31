In some exciting (almost) end of the week casting news, Deadline has revealed that The Good Fight actress, Carrie Preston, has been tapped to lead the Miramax feature, The Holdovers. Combining the writing talents of Whiskey Cavalier creator, David Hemingson, with the directorial eye of two-time Oscar winner Alexander Payne (Nebraska, The Descendents), The Holdovers is quickly gaining momentum. Throw in the fact that Preston will star opposite the previously announced Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and the dramedy is shaping up to be a knockout success.

The Holdovers takes place in 1970 and centers around an unlikable teacher named Paul Hunham (Giamatti). Working at a top tier institution, Paul’s personality drives those around him batty. His arrogance, pretension, and stiffness repels not only his students, but also those forced to work with him. It seems Paul isn’t a big hit outside his job either as the film will see the despised teacher stuck at the academy over Christmas break. Forced to spend his holiday serving as a watchdog for students who stayed behind, Paul will meet his match in 15-year-old student, Angus. Brainy and witty, Angus can’t seem to shake his mischievous side, a part of him that will certainly clash with the likes of the overconfident teacher.

Preston enters the scene as office administrator, Lydia Crane. Lydia is everything Paul is not. Charismatic, kind, sweet, and thoughtful, it seems as though everyone at the school is drawn in by Lydia’s endearing qualities. Making ends meet by working as a waitress in the evenings, Lydia looks forward to one thing every year: hosting her annual Christmas party. Bringing in lost souls and misfits, the hardworking, upbeat woman welcomes everyone to share in the festivities each year.

Proving herself to be a true genre jumper, Preston has appeared in countless titles throughout her career in Hollywood. From television roles in comedies including Happyish to the vampire drama, True Blood, and onto the silver screen in movies including romantic drama, Vicky Christina Barcelona, and the sports based drama, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Preston can take on any character thrown at her. Currently starring in The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, fans will be happy to know that Preston has officially signed on to reprise her character for Season 6 and will even sit in the director’s chair for one episode. With her immense talent, paired with her shining smile, we think Preston will be the perfect fit to play the ever cheerful Lydia Crane in The Holdovers.

As of right now, no release date has been set.

