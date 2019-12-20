Exclusive: FX Developing Limited Series Based on Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’

Following a successful partnership on Fargo, FX and MGM Television are developing a limited series based on Stephen King‘s classic horror novel Carrie, Collider has exclusively learned.

Though it’s still very early in the development process and there’s no script yet, sources say that this time around, telekinetic teen Carrie White will likely be played by either a trans performer or an actress of color rather than a cis white woman, as in past adaptations. FX declined to comment regarding that element, while a representative for MGM TV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carrie has been adapted several times, though never better than Brian De Palma‘s original 1976 version starring Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, and a very young John Travolta. That film spawned a 1999 sequel — Irving’s Sue Snell returns — titled The Rage: Carrie 2, which has been largely forgotten. More recently, Kimberly Peirce directed a 2013 adaptation starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore that fell somewhere in between on the spectrum. That’s just one reason of many why this project’s potential casting twist is so interesting — because it would bring something new to the Carrie table.

Keep in mind that FX has one of the best track records in all of entertainment, so if they see the appeal of tackling this story again through a modern, more inclusive, still terrifying lens, then I trust them completely. I have no idea who wrote the script or who is producing this version of Carrie, but if John Landgraf says ‘yes,’ he typically has a very good reason.

Of course, we’re in the middle of a King renaissance of sorts. This year along, the prolific author was behind WB’s horror movies It: Chapter 2 and Doctor Sleep, as well as Paramount’s remake of Pet Sematary and Netflix’s In the Tall Grass. Up next is HBO’s The Outsider, which is worth the wait until it arrives on Jan. 12, and then The Stand is coming to CBS All Access courtesy of director Josh Boone.

