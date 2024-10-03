It has been 20 years since Carrie Underwood won American Idol. Now she is back, but she will be behind the table. It was reported a few months ago that Katy Perry will exit the show, with Underwood being her replacement on the reality competition series. She is now only a few days into her new role as a judge, which she calls “really great” according to Entertainment Tonight.

She is joined by other American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who are also returning to American Idol. Speaking to the outlet on her first few days as an American idol judge, Underwood says, “There were so many really nice, sweet, wonderful people just waiting for their dreams to come true. Sometimes you have to say “not today”.

In a separate interview with SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour, she opens up about her judging style and what to expect from the upcoming season, describing herself as “versatile”. “I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kid,” she shares. “And I think that's the whole point because people are coming in and it’s dreams. You’re part of somebody’s story from that moment on.”

When Does 'American Idol' Return?

Following the conclusion of Season 22, Perry’s final season, American Idol returns next year in 2025. Underwood’s debut as a judge following her return since being crowned the American Idol champion 20 years ago is fast approaching and anticipated by many. With Underwood being an award-winning country artist, she is bringing something different to the table, whilst also dabbling with other genres.

As a winner of American Idol, her experience on the show could be incredibly helpful for upcoming contestants. When she first auditioned, music mogul Simon Cowell saw potential in her, and he also celebrated her replacing Perry as a judge. Since she also competed and went through the same process, she will also be relatable to the contestants and budding artists.

Perry announced she was departing American Idol to pursue her music projects and return to the stage. Since leaving the show, Perry went on to do just that. She recently released an album 143, and returned to the stage during the VMAs. Although Perry will be missed dearly on American Idol, many are also excited to see Underwood take her place behind the table, especially after standing before the judges twenty years ago. When Underwood was announced as the judge, the show exclaimed, "Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of ‘Idol,’ and I’m thrilled for her to be reunited with our ‘Idol’ Family.”

American Idol returns in 2025. Past seasons can be streamed on Hulu.

