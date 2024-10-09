Although it's the spooky season, you can terrify yourself for other reasons with a chilling, end-of-the-world story in the shape of Carriers, the pandemic thriller starring Chris Pine, from 2009, streaming now on Paramount+. Filmed in 2006, it eventually received a limited release in September 2009, to take advantage of Pine's newfound fame following his breakout role as Captain James Tiberius Kirk in JJ Abrams' Star Trek reboot, which was released in the same year.

Directed by Alex and David Pastor, Carriers takes place in a world ravaged by a highly contagious, deadly virus that has reduced humanity to mere pockets of terrified survivors. The story follows four friends—played by Pine, Lou Taylor Pucci, Piper Perabo, and Emily VanCamp—as they embark on a road trip across the desolate American Southwest, hoping to find safety and outlast the chaos.

Carriers revolves around the ongoing struggle between two brothers. Danny (Pucci) hasn’t faced enough of the apocalypse to fully grasp the harsh choices it demands. He still holds onto the hope of saving everyone, carrying little guilt for difficult actions since he was just about to start college when the world fell apart. On the other hand, Brian (Chris Pine) is the kind of guy who will do whatever needs to be done in order for their group to keep going. He dug countless graves for the dead and even killed his parents before the virus took them for itself. In Carriers, compassion is viewed as a weakness, while those who show no remorse or empathy are the ones who survive. In this world, being cold and unfeeling is seen as a practical approach to survival, blurring the line between maintaining decency and doing what it takes to stay alive.

How Has 'Carriers' Been Retrospectively Seen?

ScreenRant looked back at the movie in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They hailed Pine's performance, and remarked upon its prescience, behind ahead of its time.

In the movie, there's a constant conflict between doing what’s right and having a "kill or be killed" attitude. Chris Pine delivers one of his best performances with a seemingly cutthroat demeanor that is completely thrown out the window during the final half-hour of the film. Brian's character encompasses those that feel blessed with immunity from the virus, but then contract the virus anyway, due to carelessness. Carriers envisions the future and what could have been through dialogue and what was planned before the virus. Carriers is not a perfect film, but its impact resonates so heavily in modern times that it deserves to be revisited or seen for the first time while everything feels fresh.

Stay tuned to Collider for more. Carriers is streaming now on Paramount+.

Carriers Release Date September 4, 2009 Director Àlex Pastor , David Pastor Cast Lou Taylor Pucci , Chris Pine , Piper Perabo , Emily VanCamp , Christopher Meloni , Kiernan Shipka Runtime 84 minutes Writers Àlex Pastor , David Pastor Cinematographer Benoît Debie Producer Ray Angelic, Anthony Bregman Production Company Paramount Pictures, Likely Story, This Is That Productions Sfx Supervisor Mark Russell Expand

