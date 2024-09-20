In the same year he starred in his first Star Trek movie, Chris Pine also led a horror thriller that is infecting the competition on streaming. Carriers, which Pine stars in alongside Emily VanCamp, Piper Perabo, and Lou Taylor Pucci, has crept into the Paramount+ top 10, currently sitting in the #9 spot, just ahead of Mark Wahlberg's Shooter, which has been a mainstay on the chart for more months. Carriers follows four friends who seek a reputed, plague-free haven amidst a growing pandemic as a result of a lethal virus. However, while the travelers are able to avoid the infected, they quickly learn the real danger is among each other. In addition to Pine, Vancamp, Perabo, and Pucci, Carriers also stars Christopher Meloni, Kiernan Chipka, and Ron McClary, and the film currently sits at a 64% rating from critics and a 39% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Carriers was written and directed by Alex and David Pastor, and it is still considered their most famous work to this day. However, the brothers did most recently helm Bird Box: Barcelona, the spin-off film from Sandra Bullock's Bird Box which dominated the Netflix charts for months and is among the platform's highest-viewed movie of all-time. Three years before Bird Box: Barcelona, the brothers also teamed up with Netflix for The Occupant, the drama/thriller starring Mario Casas and Ruth Díaz. They followed up Carriers in 2013 with The Last Days, the unrated horror sci-fi thriller which is currently streaming on AMC+ and on Plex, and is also available for rent on Prime Video for $3.99.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Paramount+?

All three of John Krasinski's Quiet Place movies have been in the top 10 on Paramount+ for most of the month, showing that The Office breakout star knows how to handle more than just comedy. Paramount darling Tom Cruise also has several movies in the Paramount+ top 10, including both of his Jack Reacher movies, and the $1 billion-earning legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Krasinski also has his Ryan Reynolds-led family flick, IF, currently in the #2 spot in the Paramount+ top 10, with the cult classic, Mean Girls, also spending much of the last two months in the top 10 chart.

Carriers stars Chris Pine, Emily VanCamp, and Christopher Meloni, and was written and directed by Alex and David Pastor. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Carriers on Paramount+.

