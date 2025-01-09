Netflix releases countless new projects each year, and while some boast stronger casts and have bigger directors than others, it’s always tough to predict which Netflix Original movies are going to blow up and become a phenomenon for the platform. The latest movie to come out of nowhere and become one of the most watched flicks ever for the streamer is Carry-On, the holiday thriller starring Targon Egerton and Jason Bateman. The film has drawn comparisons to Bruce Willis’ Die Hard and has scored nearly 150 million views in less than a month. It’s done well enough to already have fans asking about a potential sequel, and during an interview with Variety, director Jaume Collett-Serra and producer Dylan Clark spoke about the chances of bringing back the team for Carry-On 2:

Collet-Serra: "We don’t have any plans for a sequel. But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original, maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans." Clark: "There are no plans, but it’s fun to quietly talk about these things. These characters are great. Look at Danielle Deadwyler’s character [detective Elena Cole], you can see a world in which there is a movie about her."

The most important part of that quote is having a good idea for a sequel. Audience demand is not a good enough reason by itself to greenlight and begin production on a sequel, which is clearly something that Collett-Serra is aware of. Sequels that are quickly greenlit and rushed into production often feel like a cash grab, which can even harm the legacy of the original depending on how the story plays out. It sounds like Collet-Serra is well aware of Carry-On’s popularity, and the only way any of them are returning for a sequel is if an idea strikes them that’s worth pursuing. Collet-Serra recently worked with Dwayne Johnson before Carry-On when he directed Black Adam, the 2022 DCEU superhero flick, and he also worked with The Rock and Emily Blunt the year before in Jungle Cruise.

What Other Projects Have Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman Been in Lately?

If you’ve finished Carry-On and want to spend more time with Egerton and Bateman, venture over to Apple TV+ and check out Egerton in Tetris, the Apple TV+ Original film detailing the creation of the popular video game of the same name. You don’t even have to leave Netflix to see Jason Bateman in all four seasons of Ozark, the popular crime thriller series that ran from 2017-2022. Bateman also starred alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck several years ago in Air, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

There is no sequel planned for Carry-On, but stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film’s streaming success. You can also watch Carry-On, starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, exclusively on Netflix.

