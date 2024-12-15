Christmastime chaos ensues at the LAX in Netflix’s action thriller Carry-On. Nobody likes the airport during the festive season, but for TSO Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton), it’s a holiday nightmare. Amidst the swarming crowds, bustling terminals, and crazy air traffic, an ordinary day at work for Ethan goes completely awry when he becomes the subject of a mysterious blackmail. Contacted by an unknown Traveler (Jason Bateman), Ethan has two options: let a possibly dangerous piece of luggage pass through the scanners, or have his loved ones killed. The choice is up to Ethan, but the LAPD rejectee isn’t having any of it.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, best known for his works Non-Stop and The Commuter, It’s a race against the clock. Only this time, Ethan isn’t running towards the boarding gate, he’s chasing after a potential domestic terrorist hiding in plain sight. With an adrenaline-fueled tone that’s in a similar vein to Die Hard, the movie is just one of this year’s many action-packed Christmas offerings. Officially premiere December 13, 2024, on Netflix, check out the cast and character guide below for Carry-On.

Taron Egerton

Ethan Kopek

Image via Netflix

Egerton stars as Ethan Kopek, a TSO at LAX who has the unfortunate experience of being blackmailed by a mysterious traveler. Ever since he was rejected by the LAPD, Ethan’s been stuck with his current job for three promotion-less years. But Ethan’s life unexpectedly takes a turn for the worse when he becomes a pawn in a stranger’s dangerous game. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Egerton shares that the “normalcy” of Ethan and his “abnormal situation” was what drew the actor to the role in the first place.

“"I think he's someone who lacks a sense of drive and direction but is ultimately really resourceful and capable. He's a bit of a hero in waiting. He's pretty noble and selfless. He has all the qualities of an archetypal hero underneath the lack of direction. He's unhappy at work at the airport and feeling flat and dejected about it. He's also just found out his girlfriend is pregnant. So, he feels pressure to be a responsible father and provider, but I think he also feels a deep lack of fulfillment. So when he's put in this terrible situation, he has a huge occasion to rise to."

Egerton had his breakout role in Kingsman: The Secret Service, starring as reluctant hero Gary “Eggsy” Unwin. Followed by stints in Eddie the Eagle and Sing, Egerton won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture thanks to his role as Elton John in Rocketman. Fresh off the miniseries Black Bird, Egerton is slated to star alongside Charlize Theron in the upcoming Netflix thriller Apex.

Jason Bateman

Traveler

Image via Netflix

Bateman stars as the mysterious Traveler, the criminal mastermind messing with Ethan via phone calls. Ethan has no idea who the Traveler is, but it seems like the blackmailer knows a thing or two about his target. The Traveler is willing to let Ethan off the hook, with one condition: let a dangerous piece of carry-on luggage go through security. Failure to comply will result in the death of Ethan’s loved ones.

Having made his acting debut in 1981 with Little House on the Prairie, Bateman continued to be the face of sitcoms. From the ‘90’s sitcom Silver Spoons to the 2003 pop culture phenomenon Arrested Development, Bateman lent his acting chops to films like Horrible Bosses and Zootopia. Apart from comedy, Bateman has shown a range of thrillers such as Ozark. These days, the actor is gearing up for the upcoming Netflix series Black Rabbit, set to premiere in 2025.

Sofia Carson

Nora

Image via Netflix

Sofia Carson stars as Nora, Ethan’s pregnant girlfriend, which, truthfully, Ethan isn’t too entirely excited about. Nora also works at the LAX, but instead of the TSA scanners, she’s working upstairs as a manager for one of the airlines. She’s one of the few people who encourages the less-than-determined Ethan to give the LAPD another shot.

Carson’s acting background goes back to her time on Disney Channel, starring in the hit series Austin & Ally, followed by a stint in the wildly popular Descendants. Breaking out of the kid’s channel, the actress has starred in Feel The Beat, Songbird, and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Carson is currently in the midst of her next project with Netflix - a rom-com adaptation of the best-selling novel “My Oxford Year”, with Carson starring alongside Corey Mylchreest from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Danielle Deadwyler

Elena Cole

Image via Netflix

Danielle Deadwyler stars as Elena Cole, an LAPD Detective who’s pulled into Ethan’s deadly situation. Deadwyler garnered praise and prominence for her heart-wrenching role in TILL, starring as Emmett Till’s grief-stricken mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Her performance earned her a 2023 Critics Choice Film Award nomination for ‘Best Actress,’ a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role,’ and a BAFTA Film nomination for ‘Best Leading Actress. Fresh from Malcolm Washington’s film adaptation of the classic play The Piano Lesson, Deadwyler is currently slated to star alongside Adam Scott in the upcoming dark comic thriller The Saviors.

Theo Rossi

Mysterious Watcher

Image via Netflix

Theo Rossi stars as the Mysterious Watcher. Rossi had his breakout role in the long-running Sons of Anarchy, starring as the intelligent hacker “Juice Ortiz”. He later played the conniving villain Hernan “Shades” Alvarez in the Netflix Marvel series Luke Cage. This year, Rossi can be seen starring alongside Colin Firth in the highly-anticipated DC series The Penguin, taking on the role of Dr. Julian Rush.

Sinqua Walls

Jason Noble

Image via Netflix

Sinqua Walls stars as Jason Noble, Ethan’s co-worker and friend. Wall’s acting career dates back to his iconic role as Jamarcus Halls in Friday Night Lights, followed by a stint in The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Followed by several roles in major series such as Grey’s Anatomy, CSI, and Chuck, Walls would go on to star alongside rapper Jack Harlow in a remake of White Men Can’t Jump. The actor was also featured in the veteran drama Mending the Line with Brian Cox of Succession fame.

Logan Marshall-Green

Agent Alcott

Image via Netflix

Logan Marshall-Green stars as Agent Alcott. Marshall-Green’s acting career began with recurring roles on the hit series The O.C. and 24. However, it was only until 2012 when the actor struck big with Ridley Scott’s Prometheus. Marshall-Green previously starred in the Satanic horror staple Devil, where he plays a mechanic who gets stuck in an elevator, only to be the victim of awry supernatural circumstances. Last June, the actor can be seen playing the lead role in the indie dramedy Reverse the Curse, a film adaptation of the book “Bucky F*cking Dent”.

Other Actors and Actresses in 'Carry-On'