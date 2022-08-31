Actor Jason Bateman has joined the cast of Carry On, an upcoming thriller film set to be produced by Netflix and Amblin Entertainment, according to Deadline. The actor is set to star alongside Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) in the film, which will be helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed The Shallows.

While no confirmed details have been revealed about the role that Bateman will play, it is reported that the film will take in an airport during Christmas and centers on a young TSA agent named Ethan Kopek (Egerton), who gets blackmailed into letting a mysterious yet dangerous package sneak through security and into a flight during one of the year's busiest days. Further details and casting information about the film are likely to be revealed as production begins to gear up.

With an exciting premise that will potentially keep audiences on the edge of their seats, Carry On could be an interesting film to look out for when it eventually debuts on Netflix. Michael Green pens the screenplay for the film, from a draft written by TJ Fixman. Dylan Clark will produce the film, with Brian Williams set to serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier. The film is set to be the first of several films produced under the collaboration between Netflix and Amblin Entertainment after a partnership that was formed last year.

Collet-Serra previously directed last year's Jungle Cruise, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Alongside the eventual release of Carry On, the director reunited with Johnson in this year's Black Adam, set to be released on October 21. Bateman previously won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the critically acclaimed series Ozark, in which he also stars. Alongside Carry On, he is also set to star in another upcoming Netflix project titled Your Place or Mine, a romantic comedy directed by Aline Brosh McKenna. The actor will also appear in an untitled Nike biopic, directed by Ben Affleck, who co-writes the script with Matt Damon in their third collaboration.

Due to the film's status in early production, no release date for Carry On has been set yet. Check out our interview with Ben Falcone on casting Bateman as The Crab in Thunder Force below: