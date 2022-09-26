Netflix has tapped Purple Heart actor Sofia Carson for its upcoming thriller Carry On which also stars Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. Furthermore, the streamer is also reuniting with Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler alongside Jason Bateman in the ensemble cast. Spanish-American film director Jaume Collet-Serra is helming the feature.

The movie's first draft was written by TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye) while Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049) is responsible for the most recent script polish. The story follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek, who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The information about individual roles is being kept tightly under wraps.

Seems like Netflix didn’t waste any time adding Carson who is riding high on the success of streamer's smashing hit Purple Hearts, where she played Cassie, an aspiring musician who agrees to marry a soon-to-deploy Marine, Luke, played by Nicholas Galitzine. She also served as an executive producer on the feature and co-wrote and performed the film’s original soundtrack. The movie was an instant hit as it debuted #1 globally breaking multiple records on Netflix. Currently, it stands as one of the Top 10 most-watched films of all time on the streamer with over 220 million hours viewed in its first 28 days.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Sofia Carson on ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation' and Her Upcoming Netflix YA Movie ‘Purple Hearts’

Egerton is widely known for his role in The Kingsman film franchise while Bateman recently concluded his run on the streamer's Ozarks. Deadwyler has features like The Harder They Fall, Parallel and Jane and Emma to her name. She is also part of this year’s Awards chatter with her latest feature Chinonye Chukwu’s Till. The movie will make its world premiere at the upcoming New York Film Festival and will hit theaters on October 14, and sees her playing Mamie Till Mobley, a mother who relentlessly pursued justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi, in 1995.

Collet-Serra is currently awaiting the release of his DC superhero feature Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero. Warner Bros discovery is betting on the project to revive DCEU and judging by anticipation for the project, Collet-Serra and Johnson’s partnership will definitely get people talking. The director also has features like 2009's Orphan and The Shallows to his credit. With a slew of talent behind and in front of the camera, Netflix just might have another record breaker under its belt.

The movie is the first production to come out of Amblin’s overall deal with Netflix; Amblin's president of production, Holly Bario, will oversee the thriller on behalf of the studio. While Brian Williams will executive produce via Dylan Clark Productions along with Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

No release date has been revealed by the streamer yet, but, check out our conversation with Carson below: