Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).

Continuing its streak to hire in-house talent, Netflix previously added Carson, who not only starred but also served as an executive producer on Purple Heart and co-wrote and performed the film’s original soundtrack. Rossi too has a long-standing relationship with Netflix having starred alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipe’s in last year’s limited series True Story, Marvel’s superhero series Luke Cage, and is also among the leads of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Rossi is coming fresh off the success of his highly critically acclaimed role as Youcef, opposite Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal. The John Patton Ford-directed feature premiered earlier this year at Sundance and has been garnering awards buzz. The feature sits at an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes with 166 critic reviews since its release in theatres past August. His other credits include Nate Parker’s American Skin as well as his breakout role as Juice on fan-favorite Sons of Anarchy.

Image via Zin Haze Productions

Bateman recently concluded his run on the streamer's Ozarks while Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler has garnered much award chatter with her latest feature Chinonye Chukwu’s Till. Egerton is widely known for his role in The Kingsman as well as features like Rocketman and Black Bird among others. With a pool of talents both in front and behind the camera Netflix has an exciting thriller in making.

The movie is the first production to come out of Amblin’s overall deal with Netflix. The studio’s president of production, Holly Bario, will oversee the project while Brian Williams will exec produce via Dylan Clark Productions along with Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

No further details or release date has been revealed by the streamer yet. Until then, check out our conversation with Carson below: