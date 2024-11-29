Not everyone is interested in watching a cheery romance unfold during Christmastime. In the lead-up to the holidays, some viewers might be more inclined to look for a high-octane watch, such as a thriller that keeps you at the edge of your seat from start to finish. For instance, a classic example of a holiday film that is far from jolly is Die Hard, Bruce Willis' suspenseful title that takes place on Christmas Eve. Netflix's new film Carry-On also goes for a more action-packed approach, and like Die Hard, it is also set on the day before Christmas, but this time around at a busy airport.

It will follow a TSA agent (played by Taron Egerton) determined to protect travelers from a dangerous passenger (Jason Bateman) that might threaten their safe return home for the holidays. After getting a suspicious call during his shift overseeing the security monitors, the protagonist is suddenly pushed to the edge by a mysterious man who blackmails him into letting him board a plane with his luggage untouched. Although this traveler might utter several threats over the phone, the main character's sense of duty will speak louder, showing that he is more than ready to put his TSA training into practice.

With chaos unfolding in a single location, Carry-On is expected to deliver an anxiety-inducing experience. The Netflix film will be out very soon, so here is all the information you should keep in mind before its release.

6 When Does 'Carry-On' Come Out?

Image via Netflix

With the holidays right around the corner, Carry-On will arrive just in time for a pre-Christmas watch. The film's official release date is December 13, and it will be available to stream via Netflix. The streaming service has been a hot spot for holiday films this year, with new projects starring early-aughts favorites like Lindsay Lohan and Chad Michael Murray. Although Carry-On is more thrilling than jolly, it is set on Christmas Eve and will be an alternate viewing option for audiences who aren't into cheesy, seasonal rom-coms.

Watch on Netflix

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Carry-On'?

The official trailer came out on November 12, and it starts with Frank Sinatra playing in the background as Ethan and his girlfriend head to the airport, where they will work on Christmas Eve. It's all smiles and excitement, up until the TSA agent receives a threatening call from a passenger, blackmailing him. Immediately putting his guard up and looking in all directions to find out who this person might be, Ethan is worried that if he doesn't do what he is told, his girlfriend's life might be put at risk.

When the caller anticipates his every move, the protagonist gets creative in his attempts to stop the villain from boarding his flight untouched. Halfway through the clip, the main character is seen making an emergency phone call to request extra help from the police in apprehending the passenger before it's too late. Yet, the antagonist won't make the chase easy, showing that he is not afraid of killing innocent people if Ethan doesn't play by his rules. By the end of the trailer, the good cop fights the bad guy and leaves viewers wondering whether the TSA agent will successfully protect travelers heading home for the holidays.

4 What Is 'Carry-On' About?

Image via Netflix

Here is the official synopsis, provided by Netflix:

"Written by T.J. Fixman (the Ratchet & Clank video games), Carry-On follows young TSA agent Ethan (Egerton) as he fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight."

3 Who Stars In 'Carry-On'?

Close

Taron Egerton Ethan Kpek Jason Bateman Traveler Sofia Carson Nora Parisi Danielle Deadwyler Elena Cole Sinqua Walls Jason Noble Logan Marshall-Green Agent Alcott Theo Rossi Watcher Josh Brener Herschel Dean Norris Phil Sarkowski Tonatiuh Mateo Flores Curtiss Cook Lionel Williams Joe Williamson Ron Dunn Gil Perez-Abraham Eddie

After playing a music icon in Rocketman and a spy in Kingsman, Taron Egerton is about to incorporate a TSA agent in this action-packed Netflix original. The actor will star as Ethan, the security officer trying to keep the airport safe from threats made by a dangerous passenger. The Golden Globe winner shared with Entertainment Weekly that he was instantly drawn to the role because of how normal his character is in the face of an abnormal situation.

“"I think he's someone who lacks a sense of drive and direction but is ultimately really resourceful and capable. He's a bit of a hero in waiting. He's pretty noble and selfless. He has all the qualities of an archetypal hero underneath the lack of direction. He's unhappy at work at the airport and feeling flat and dejected about it. He's also just found out his girlfriend is pregnant. So, he feels pressure to be a responsible father and provider, but I think he also feels a deep lack of fulfillment. So when he's put in this terrible situation, he has a huge occasion to rise to."

Jason Bateman will play the anonymous caller who gets on the protagonist's nerves during his Christmas Eve shift. After starring in this project, the actor will also lead a new Netflix series entitled Black Rabbit alongside Jude Law, which is expected to come out in 2025.

In addition to Egerton and Bateman, Carry-On also features Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts) as Ethan's pregnant girlfriend Nora Parisi, Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson) as police department head Elena Cole, Logan Marshall-Green (The Invitation) as Agent Alcott, Dean Norris (Breaking Bad) as TSA head Phil Sarkowski, and Sinqua Walls (Teen Wolf) as Jason Noble.

2 Who Is Behind 'Carry-On'?

Image via Dark Castle Entertainment

It is no easy task to craft an anxiety-inducing film set in a single location. However, director Jaume Collet-Serra is no stranger to making movies in this vein. In fact, the filmmaker has done two one-location thrillers before, which were Non-Stop and The Commuter, the latter starring Liam Neeson. During his interview with TUDUM, Collet-Serra spoke about why he believes that contained environments help to build the tension in films like his latest directorial effort Carry-On:

“Contained environments force us to get to know the movie’s characters very quickly and personally — we’re immediately in the thick of the story with them, which creates a genuine investment in what’s happening on-screen. It’s also a very exciting visual challenge as a filmmaker to come up with creative ways to shoot every inch of a small space and try to make it look different and find new details of the world in each scene.”

Racket & Clank screenwriter T.J. Fixman penned the Netflix original's script. Dylan Clark, who has recently produced The Penguin and The Wilds, is also backing up Carry-On. Other producers onboard include Holly Bario from a production company called Amblin and Brian Willams, Scott Greenberg, and Seth William Meier via Dylan Clark Productions.

1 When and Where Was 'Carry-On' Filmed?

Image via Netflix

The Netflix thriller was predominantly shot in New Orleans, Louisiana, with additional scenes filmed in Cleaveland, Ohio. Production took place from September 2022 to January 2023, and believe it or not, there were TSA agents on site to instruct the cast and crew on what to do to make the portrayal authentic. Jaume Collet-Serra shared with TUDUM a little bit about the help he got from experts behind the scenes:

“We had two amazing LAX TSA advisors on this movie who gave us so much great information on anything we needed. They put our actors through proper TSA training before we shot the movie, and they were on set to advise us if anything didn’t look realistic. In our movie, we have a very funny ‘contraband bingo’ game where all the TSA agents compete to find certain objects in bags throughout the day. Our TSA advisers confirmed they had seen all of these items in bags before!”