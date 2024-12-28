One of the biggest surprises of the final stretch of 2024 has been Netflix’s Carry-On. The action-thriller from director Jaume Collet-Serra debuted in the streamer’s coveted top 10 when it was released on December 13th. This was before it quickly became the biggest premiere for Netflix this year. Even though the film has been out for two weeks, Carry-On’s viewership hasn't slowed down in the heart of the holiday season. Now, it looks like this explosive Christmas film is heading towards another major milestone.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carry-On is currently on track to enter Netflix's all-time Top 10 English-language films viewership list. In the film's first 10 days, Carry-On has brought in 97.1 million views. This is from December 13th to December 22nd. In that timeframe, the festive action thriller remained number 1 on Netflix’s weekly top 10 English-language charts. The film looks to enter the streamer's all-time list in the next couple of weeks. Currently, number 10 on that list is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with 136.3 million views. Carry-On is already more than halfway to that number. The updated numbers for the film, including the Christmas holiday, will be released on Tuesday, December 31st.

What is ‘Carry-On' About?

Close

Taking place on one of the busiest travel days of the year, Christmas Eve, Carry-On follows a young TSA agent named Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton) whose livelihood gets put on the line when he's blackmailed into letting a mysterious package get onto a flight. Any resistance and his girlfriend Nora (Sofia Carson) will be killed. An unknown man (Jason Bateman) may be calling the shots, but Ethan isn't going to let this dangerous package out of the airport without a fight. What follows is a complicated race against the clock to save countless lives.

While Carry-On's premise and trailers teased a unique spin on this popular Christmas sub-genre, nothing could have prepared viewers for the creative sweat-inducing madness at the core of this extremely engaging film. From the fast-paced direction to the brilliant performances to the clever story beats, there's never a dull moment in this two-hour roller coaster ride. The film also currently holds an impressive certified fresh 88% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which most likely helped its continued viewership success. If you prefer your holiday films action-packed, like Die Hard and Violet Night, Carry-On is the perfect adrenaline booster in-between your family gatherings.

While we wait for Carry-On to enter the streamer's all-time Top 10 list, you can book your next binge-watching flight on Netflix now. The trailer can be viewed below.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Carry-On Carry On is a film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, focusing on a young TSA agent who is coerced by a mysterious traveler into allowing a dangerous package onto a Christmas Eve flight. As events unfold, he must use his wits to resolve the perilous situation. Release Date December 13, 2024 Director Jaume Collet-Serra Cast Taron Egerton , Jason Bateman , Sofia Carson , Danielle Deadwyler , Tonatiuh , Theo Rossi , Logan Marshall-Green Dean Norris , Sinqua Walls , Curtiss Cook , Joe Williamson , Gil Perez-Abraham , Josh Brener , Benito Martinez , Edwin Kho , Reisha Reynolds , Adam Stephenson , Michael Scott , Jeff Pope , Raymond Rehage Runtime 119 Minutes Main Genre Action Character(s) Ethan Kopek , Traveler , Nora Parisi , Elena Cole , Mateo Flores , Watcher , Agent Alcott , Phil Sarkowski , Jason Noble , Lionel Williams , Ron Dunn , Eddie , Herschel , Security Director Marm Bellows , Lance , Nina , Jesse , Samir , Olek , Yuri Writers Michael Green , T.J. Fixman Expand

Watch on Netflix