It’s been close to a month since Taron Egerton’s Carry-On arrived on Netflix, and although Christmas is now two weeks in the rearview mirror, the holiday thriller is still holding strong on streaming charts. Carry-On has continued its streaming dominance and now reached 149.4 million views in its first four weeks on the platform, passing both Leave the World Behind (Mahershala Ali) and Damsel (Millie Bobby Brown) to become one of the most-watched Netflix Original movies ever. The film follows a mysterious traveler who blackmails a young TSA agent into letting a dangerous package into the airport on Christmas Eve by threatening someone close to him. Carry-On earned scores of 88% from critics but 52% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, a rare split that is usually skewed more towards fans than reviewers.

T.J. Fixman wrote the script for Carry-On, and Jaume Collet-Serra directed the film. Fixman is a video game writer best known for his work as a scribe on the Ratchet & Clank series, and he also wrote the screenplay for Resistance 2. His work on Carry-On was his as a feature screenwriting scribe, and he also has a slew of other video games and projects in the works with his name attached. Before Carry-On, Serra most recently helmed Black Adam, the DCEU superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson that grossed over $393 million at the worldwide box office. He also worked with Johnson the year before Black Adam on Jungle Cruise, the adventure movie starring Emily Blunt. He’s also known for his work directing The Commuter, the 2018 conspiracy thriller starring Liam Neeson.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix?

Currently topping the charts on Netflix is In the Heart of the Sea, the 2015 tragic sea adventure featuring a star-studded ensemble led by Cillian Murphy, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Holland. Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 also recently premiered on Netflix and has found streaming success despite flopping at the box office after failing to earn back even half of its $100 million budget. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also premiered on Netflix at the start of the year and has climbed to the #5 spot on Netflix at the time of writing, narrowly beating out Carry-On, which is still holding strong at #7.

Carry-On stars Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman and was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Carry-On exclusively on Netflix.

Carry-On is a film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, focusing on a young TSA agent who is coerced by a mysterious traveler into allowing a dangerous package onto a Christmas Eve flight. As events unfold, he must use his wits to resolve the perilous situation. Director Jaume Collet-Serra Cast Taron Egerton , Jason Bateman , Sofia Carson , Danielle Deadwyler , Tonatiuh , Theo Rossi , Logan Marshall-Green Dean Norris , Sinqua Walls , Curtiss Cook , Joe Williamson , Gil Perez-Abraham , Josh Brener , Benito Martinez , Edwin Kho , Reisha Reynolds , Adam Stephenson , Michael Scott , Jeff Pope , Raymond Rehage Runtime 119 Minutes

