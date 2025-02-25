Even though Carry-On was planned as a standalone movie, no one can ignore the massive success that the film achieved on Netflix, and fans have started wondering if we're witnessing the birth of a franchise. With such an outstanding performance on the streamer's charts, it's inevitable to think about what can be done in terms of sequels or prequels to keep the story going. Luckily, Collider Editor Aidan Kelley was able to talk to one of its cast members at this weekend's Independent Spirit Awards: Tonatiuh (Promised Land) offered a take on what's to come.

Having recently starred in the highly anticipated remake of Kiss of the Spider-Woman, Tonatiuh commented on the huge success of Carry-On and suggested that he'd love to be a part of whatever happens next. The actor pointed out, however, that there is a certain limitation to his character depending on where in the Carry-On timeline the story moves:

"I think whatever that the creative team decides is fine. I'm just bummed because unless they do a prequel, Mateo Flores is not coming back."

One of the twists of Carry-On was that Mateo Flores (Tonatiuh) – who is initially perceived as a terrorist for a good chunk of the movie – is actually a decent guy who has been put in a terrible position, just like it happens to the protagonist, Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton). Unfortunately for Mateo, though, he doesn't make it to the end of the story when a gun he is supposed to use malfunctions and backfires.

How Popular Was 'Carry-On' On Netflix?

Image via Netflix

In late 2024, Carry-On quickly became one of Netflix's most-streamed movies ever. By the time 2025 kicked off, the action-thriller had accumulated around 150 million views. It was also a critic's favorite, with an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Back in January, director and producer Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam) spoke out about the possibility of a sequel and stated point-blank that the team doesn't have plans. However, he also added that "if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original, maybe we would do something."

Aside from Tonatiuh and Egerton, the cast of Carry-On also features Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts), Danielle Deadwyler (The Woman in the Yard), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Logan Marshall-Green (Big Sky), Dean Norris (The Six Triple Eight), Sinqua Walls (White Men Can't Jump), Curtiss Cook (The Chi) and Benito Martinez (9-1-1: Lone Star).

You can stream Carry-On on Netflix.