Not long after Taron Egerton provided a hopeful update about the future of the Kingsman franchise – refusing to rule out his return as Eggsy in another movie from Matthew Vaughn – the star is back with a new movie on Netflix that’s topping the charts. Egerton stars alongside Jason Bateman in Carry-On, the action/holiday thriller that premiered on Netflix over the weekend and jumped to the top of the charts swiftly. The film follows a mysterious traveler who blackmails a young TSA agent into letting a dangerous package slip through security at the airport. To reach the #1 spot on Netflix where Carry-On currently resides, it had to pass It Ends With Us, the 2024 Colleen Hoover adaptation starring Blake Lively that was plagued with controversy. Carry-On has an 86% rating from critics and a 60% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Carry-On was written by T.J. Fixman and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Fixman is a video game writer who is famous for his work on the Ratchet & Clank series, which he used to help write the 2016 Ratchet & Clank film that earned a 22% score from critics and a 40% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Carry-On was his first screenwriting job in eight years since writing Ratchet & Clank, and he’s also been tapped as the writer on Past Midnight, a superhero action film directed by Rick Famuyiwa. As for Collet-Serra, before Carry-On, he most recently directed Black Adam, the Dwayne Johnson-led DCEU film, and he also worked with The Rock the year prior on Jungle Cruise. Collet-Serra is also known for his work with Liam Neeson on the 2011 action film Unknown and later in the 2014 thriller Non-Stop.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix?

Other than Carry-On in the top spot with It Ends With Us right behind, Megan Fox’s Subservience is still enjoying streaming success on Netflix after jumping to the top spot before being displaced by Blake Lively’s romantic drama. Our Little Secret, the 2024 Christmas flick starring Lindsay Lohan is also in the Netflix top 10, as well as Anthony Hopkins’ Mary. Kurt Russell’s 2018 Christmas flick with New Girl star Lamorne Morris, The Christmas Chronicles, is the #9 most popular movie on Netflix, narrowly ahead of Jason Sudeikis’ We’re the Millers. Keira Knightely’s critically acclaimed spy thriller series, Black Doves, has also been one of the more popular TV shows on the platform lately.

Carry-On stars Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, and was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Carry-On on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 Carry-On Carry On is a film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, focusing on a young TSA agent who is coerced by a mysterious traveler into allowing a dangerous package onto a Christmas Eve flight. As events unfold, he must use his wits to resolve the perilous situation. Director Jaume Collet-Serra Cast Taron Egerton , Jason Bateman , Sofia Carson , Danielle Deadwyler , Tonatiuh , Theo Rossi , Logan Marshall-Green Dean Norris , Sinqua Walls , Curtiss Cook , Joe Williamson , Gil Perez-Abraham , Josh Brener , Benito Martinez , Edwin Kho , Reisha Reynolds , Adam Stephenson , Michael Scott , Jeff Pope , Raymond Rehage Runtime 119 Minutes Writers Michael Green , T.J. Fixman Expand

