Netflix has just dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming action thriller Carry-On, set to drop on the streaming platform on Friday, December 13. Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton both star in the film, which is written by Michael Green and T.J. Fixman, with Jaume Collet-Serra stepping into the shoes of the director's role. The film follows Egerton's character, Ethan, a TSA agent who is contacted by a mysterious travelling man (played by Bateman), who turns out to be a terrorist. The terrorist blackmails Ethan into allowing a deadly package to be placed on a flight which will endanger the lives of everyone in the vicinity of the airport. The movie also stars Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi and Dean Norris.

Writers Green and Fixman both have great pedigree. Green is a renowned and acclaimed screenwriter, and is perhaps best known for his work writing the screenplays for Logan and Blade Runner 2049. He most recently served wrote A Haunting in Venice alongside the film's director Kenneth Branagh, and he's also been tapped to write Marvel's Blade movie that may well never see the light of day, given its troubled history, for several years now. As for Fixman, he cut his teeth in video game writing, having worked on the acclaimed Rachet & Clank series. This film marks his feature debut.

Collet-Serra most recently collaborated with Dwayne Johnson to great effect for Jungle Cruise, and to less great effect for Black Adam. The director has also worked with Liam Neeson on multiple occasions in 2015 and 2018, on Run All Night and The Commuter, after previously working with him in 2011 and 2014 on Unknown and Non-Stop, so he's clearly got a handle on how to deal with action movies and tense premises.

Where Have You Seen Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman?

Egerton is best known for his portrayal of Elton John in the 2019 biopic Rocketman, a role that earned him widespread acclaim, including a Golden Globe Award. Egerton got his breakout role in the Kingsman movies as Gary "Eggsy" Unwin, while he's also appeared in films like Eddie the Eagle and Sing. Bateman is synonymous with his role as Michael Bluth in the comedy Arrested Development, which earned him a Golden Globe Award, while he's recently earned Emmy nominations for his role in Ozark, a series for which he also received an Emmy Award for directing. Bateman has also appeared in movies like Horrible Bosses, Game Night, and The Gift.

Carry On premieres on Netflix on December 13. Check out the trailer above.