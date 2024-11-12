Taron Egerton is about to meet his match this holiday season. Coming off of last year's biographical thriller Tetris, the Emmy nominee is soon set to star in Netflix's high-stakes airport thriller Carry-On, where he'll play an out-of-his-depth TSA agent working Christmas Eve. What should be a normal, safe day of travel for Christmas becomes a lot more complicated thanks to a mysterious passenger played by Jason Bateman. The streamer shared the full trailer today that further details the battle of wits between Egerton and the Ozark star as the young agent races to prevent unspeakable tragedy. The film is set to premiere in just over a month on December 13.

The new footage fleshes out Egerton's character beyond a simple TSA agent. In a previous conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Egerton described the protagonist as unfulfilled, saying, "He's unhappy at work at the airport and feeling flat and dejected about it. He's also just found out his girlfriend is pregnant. So, he feels pressure to be a responsible father and provider, but I think he also feels a deep lack of fulfillment. So when he's put in this terrible situation, he has a huge occasion to rise to." However, he also calls him a sort of "hero in waiting," something that becomes true when he meets the stranger. Bateman's character blackmails him using his girlfriend's life to force him to let a dangerous package through - "One bag for one life." If the threat wasn't clear enough, he emphasizes that Egerton has precious little time before everyone in the airport dies, sending the agent sprinting through the facility and pulling every string possible to neutralize the terrorist without getting anyone else harmed.

Bateman may be best known for his comedic efforts with Arrested Development and Zootopia, but he's also shown he can take on darker dramatic roles like his Carry-On character. The Emmy-winning Ozark, which he also teamed with Netflix for, saw him as the mastermind of a massive money laundering operation in the Lake of the Ozarks region, while The Gift and The Outsider similarly placed him as twisted, untrustworthy figures. He and Egerton lead a starry cast that also features Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, Logan Marshall-Green, Dean Norris, and Sinqua Walls, with Gil Perez-Abraham, Tonatiuh, Curtiss Cook, Joe Williamson, and Josh Brenner.

Who Is Behind 'Carry-On'?

Jaume Collet-Serra of Orphan and The Shallows fame directs Carry-On, bringing his penchant for high tension to the table. His most recent features, Jungle Cruise and Black Adam, teamed him up with Dwayne Johnson to mixed results. For his latest, he joined forces with T.J. Fixman and Michael Green who bring some unique resumes to the table. While Fixman previously worked extensively as a writer on the widely beloved Ratchet & Clank series of video games through the 2016 remake and will make his feature debut with the new thriller, Green is an Oscar nominee known for co-writing Logan and Bladerunner 2049 as well as co-showrunning another Netflix animated darling in Blue Eye Samurai.

Carry-On premieres on Netflix on December 13. Check out the trailer in the player above.

Watch on Netflix