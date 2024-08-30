Lightning McQueen's still got it. Even though the popular animated movie by Pixar first premiered all the way back in 2006, the automobile adventure is a constant top performer that time and again resurfaces as a kids' favorite — and sometimes the parents of those kids' favorite as well. This week, the first movie in the Cars franchise managed to speed past both installments of Deadpool on Disney+, and landed at #8 among the most popular titles on the streamer.

Cars tells the story of an overly excited racing car (voiced by Owen Wilson) who's forced to slow down once he gets stranded in Radiator Springs, a town in the middle of Route 66 filled with peculiar individuals that teach Lightning McQueen one thing or two about being selfish. Back when it premiered, Cars was a massive hit that raked in over $460 million across the globe and spawned two sequels — as well as video games, spin-offs, television series and short films.

Even though it's a bit of a surprise that an 18-year-old animated movie is beating Deadpool at Disney+, it's easier to understand when you factor in that both Deadpool installments are R-rated. Since the Marvel superhero is not exactly a family-friendly character, it's a lot easier that kids and parents flock to animated movies like Cars to spend some quality time together. However, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 have also proven themselves wildly popular, landing at #9 and #10 among the most-watched titles on Disney+ — the only R-rated titles to do so.

Why Is Cars So Popular?

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Cars is far from the most appreciated titles that Pixar has released, but the movie earned a solid 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the aspects that critics and fans loved was Pixar's attention to detail in the movie's worldbuilding. In the Cars universe, everything is an automobile, from "people" like McQueen's best friend Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) to the Queen herself and even insects and cows. The movie also spreads an important message of slowing down and taking a look at the world around you, which is something that people that people who travel along Route 66 tend to reflect on.

Back in 2023, the creative director of the Cars franchise Jay Ward teased that there are more Cars coming our way, but stayed mum on whether this meant that Cars 4 is already in the works or if the franchise is shifting into something else entirely with new characters. One thing is sure, though: considering that the Cars movies and spin-offs managed to bring in over $1.5 billion in theaters to the Disney vaults, the franchise isn't dying any time soon.

You can stream Cars now. Check out the trailer below:

Cars On the way to the biggest race of his life, a hotshot rookie race car gets stranded in a rundown town and learns that winning isn't everything in life. Release Date June 8, 2006 Director John Lasseter , Joe Ranft Cast Owen Wilson , Cheech Marin , Tony Shalhoub Paul Newman , Bonnie Hunt , Larry the Cable Guy Runtime 117 Minutes Writers John Lasseter , Joe Ranft , Jorgen Klubien , Dan Fogelman , Kiel Murray , Phil Lorin

watch on Disney+